Woke Police Chief Claims School Shooter’s Trans Identity Irrelevant, Slams ‘Biases’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Amid speculation that the latest school shooting at a Christian school in a deep-blue community may have involved another transgender terrorist, the police chief in Madison, Wisc., said the suspect’s gender confusion was irrelevant to the case.

Reports indicate that the killer is believed to be identified as Natalie Samantha Rupnow, who opened fire in a study hall at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, killing a substitute teacher and a fellow student, and leaving others critically injured. Rupnow then committed suicide.

As noted by David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, female school shooters have historically been an extremely rare phenomenon.

“Most school shooters are male and in their teens or early 20s,” Riedman wrote. “However, over the last 50 years, at least four planned school shootings have involved female attackers.”

In Rupnow’s case, rumors circulating online hinted at the presence of a manifesto, as well as speculation that the suspect may have been a biological male.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🏳️‍⚧️ School Shooter in Madison, Wisconsin was a teenage transgender student. pic.twitter.com/vhPlQDXCuK — Remarks (@remarks) December 16, 2024

As if to confirm those suspicions, woke police chief Shon Barnes promptly dismissed the theories out of pocket.

“I don’t know whether Natalie was transgender or not. And quite frankly, I don’t think that’s important at all,” Barnes said during a press conference Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

He then lashed out at the reporters insinuating that it might be a relevant detail in the investigation. “I wish people would leave their own personal biases—we have lost members of our community,” Barnes said. “It’s something that may come out later, but for what we’re doing today it is of no consequence at this time.” If confirmed, however, Rupnow would follow a growing pattern that, at the very least, suggested a correlation—if not a causal relationship—between transgender identity in teens and young adults with instances of mass violence. The most notable of these was the Nashville shooting at the Covenant School last year, in which 28-year-old former student Audrey Hale, a biological female who identified as a man, killed three 9-year-old children and three adults. Police quickly moved to cover up the lengthy manifesto that Hale left behind, which painted the trans community in a negative light and revealed that the act had been carefully planned to inflict suffering on the innocent children. In another incident last year, the father of 14-year-old mass-shooter Colt Gray suggested that the son may be transgender, sparking a furious wave of reactions in the media, including a Reuters “fact check” to clarify that most mass shooters are not transgender. Meanwhile, The Advocate, an LGBT niche publication, accused conservatives of “lying” to score points and insisted that Gray was, in fact, “transphobic.” Headline USA has previously reported on several other cases appearing to be interconnected in which vulnerable individuals—many of them teen outcasts or those struggling with pre-existing mental-health issues—may have been recruited to commit acts of mass violence via online communities such as the social-media gaming platform Discord. In some cases, there may also be a connection to a combination of medications such as anti-depressants or, perhaps, puberty blockers. However, Barnes, the police chief, reassured the public that nothing of the sort was part of his investigation.

“I don’t think whatever happened today has anything to do with how she or he or they may want to identify,” he said at Monday’s press conference. “For what we’re doing right now, today, literally eight hours after a mass shooting in a school in Madison, it is of no consequence at this time.” Barnes, who served as captain of the police force in Greensboro, N.C., was previously passed over for the top jobs in Chicago and San Jose, but is currently in the vetting process to become the police chief in Seattle—a city that has faced recruiting struggles with law-enforcement since the 2020 “Summer of Love,” during which it allowed insurrectionists to occupy a police precinct and surrounding neighborhood for several weeks. In 2022, Barnes was cleared in an investigation following allegations that he had created a hostile work environment by asking a former employee about her love life during an exit interview.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.