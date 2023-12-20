DOJ Begins Process to Unmask U.S. Clients of High-End Prostitution Ring

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy, who’s overseeing the prosecution of a high-end prosecution ring, has vowed to prosecute the elected officials, military officers and other high-powered officials involved in the sex-trafficking operation.

Levy promised this in a Monday update on his investigation into an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, Mass., as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Va.

“Our office made it clear when we announced charges of a commercial sex ring case on Nov. 8, 2023, that the investigation was ongoing and that there would be accountability for the buyers who fuel the commercial sex industry,” Levy said.

“Today, a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer with the Cambridge Police Department submitted applications for complaints against 28 sex buyers with the Cambridge District Court. Until probable cause has been found, no names will be released,” he said.

“In addition, we are working closely with Virginia state authorities to begin the referral process of sex buyers from the Virginia locations in this case.”

So far, the Justice Department has charged the three defendants—Han Lee and Junmyung Lee of Massachusetts, and James Lee of California—with operating the sex-trafficking network.

Han, a female, was born in Korea and came to the U.S. in 2014 on a visitor’s visa on which she overstayed, while Junmyung was born in Korea and came to the U.S. in 2018 on a student visa to study at the Computer Systems Institute in Boston. Documents don’t indicate where James is from.

The defendants allegedly established the infrastructure for brothels in multiple states which they used to persuade, induce and entice women—primarily Asian women—to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution, according to the DOJ.

“Specifically, the defendants allegedly rented high-end apartment complexes as brothel locations, which they furnished and regularly maintained. The monthly rent for the brothel locations were as high as $3,664,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Over the course of the investigation, the DOJ said it identified a wide array of buyers, including politicians, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists and accountants.

Those clients were required to undergo thorough background checks, according to the DOJ’s charging documents.

“Typically, first-time clients are required to complete a form on the websites,” said Homeland Security investigator Zachary Mitlisky in an affidavit. “For www.bostontopten10.com, the form includes the clients having to provide their names, email address, phone number, employer, and reference if they have one.”

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.