Ketanji Brown Jackson Faces Ethics Complaint Over Hubby’s Finances, Lavish Party

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Center for Renewing America, a conservative non-profit, filed a scathing ethics complaint with the Judicial Conference against Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, accusing her of “willfully” failing to disclose part of her husband’s decade-long income.

The conservative non-profit argued that the failure to report Dr. Patrick G. Jackson’s income from his medical malpractice consulting business warrants an ethics investigation by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The letter, first reported by Fox News on Tuesday, also highlighted Jackson’s alleged failure to disclose the private funding sources for her lavish celebration at the Library of Congress in her most recent financial disclosure form.

“The Conference should open an investigation to determine if Justice Jackson needs to remedy this potential omission,” read the letter, addressed to the Judicial Conference Secretary.

“Given the need to ensure the equal application of the law and the tendency of these violations to create serious recusal issues and conflicts of interest, the Conference’s prompt attention is of paramount public importance,” the letter added.

🚨 CRA FILES ETHICS COMPLAINT 🚨 Biden-appointed SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has FAILED to disclose her husband’s income for over a decade. This is the DC Cartel at work!https://t.co/wweTKGsMr6 — Center for Renewing America (@amrenewctr) December 19, 2023

The letter alleged that Jackson disclosed the names of two legal medical malpractice entities that paid her husband over $1,000 in 2011. However, Jackson has not specified any income from the consulting business since her appointment to the Supreme Court.

“We know this by Justice Jackson’s own admission in her amended disclosure form for 2020, filed when she was nominated to the Supreme Court, that ‘some of my previously filed reports inadvertently omitted’ her husband’s income from ‘consulting on medical malpractice cases,’” the letter continued.

The conservative non-profit argued that Jackson had not specified the years for which her husband was compensated for his consulting services, raising concerns about potential conflict of interests in future cases.

The conservative group also raised ethical concerns about Jackson’s celebration at the Library of Congress to commemorate her appointment to the Court.

Prominent musicians, including the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Quartet and civil rights movement Freedom Singer Rutha Mae Harris, were part of the fest; however, Jackson has not disclosed who funded the event.

Notably, as per the letter, she is required to disclose any gifts worth over $415. In 2022, Jackson admitted that she received flowers from Oprah Winfrey worth $1,200 and a designer jacket from Vogue Magazine worth $6,580.

“Justice Jackson thus cannot claim ignorance of EIGA’s gift disclosure requirements, and there is no serious argument that this ‘massive event featuring performances by several musicians and groups’ celebrating her investiture is not a ‘thing of value,’” the letter said.

The Center for Renewing America is a think tank founded by Russell Vought, the former Trump director of the Office of Management and Budget.