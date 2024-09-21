Conservatives Go Ballistic After Discovering U.S. Military Branch Reduces White Males from Its Ranks

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The U.S. Air Force recently faced a massive backlash after it was discovered that the military branch is still implementing anti-white practices, which are usually known as DEI policies.

The Daily Caller revealed in its exclusive article that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Q. Brown Jr. issued a report in 2022 stating the Air Force’s goal: to ensure that there will be fewer white males working for the military branch.

The slide the Caller obtained stated, “White male population will decline as other demographics increase.”

James Fitzpatrick, director of the Center To Advance Security In America (CASA), told the Caller that Americans are justified in their concerns regarding one of the country’s military branches concentrating on pushing blatant anti-white racism instead of dealing with the threats all around the world.

When the news source released its report and political commentators and influencers shared the story on Twitter, conservatives immediately criticized the Air Force.

“The biggest racists in the world are on the left. And they currently have an insane amount of power in society,” @JohnPNada wrote.

The biggest racists in the world are on the left. And they currently have an insane amount of power in society. — Blank Drug (@JohnPNada) September 20, 2024

Others asked a question: why a white person, especially a white man, would even bother joining the Air Force if the branch’s leaders hate him?

If you’re a white man why would you even join at this point? — Sherri (@SociallySherri) September 20, 2024

Even though the question was obviously rhetorical, David Zsutty, the executive director of the Homeland Institute and a former Air Force veteran, responded to it nonetheless.

“White men shouldn’t enlist for a regime that hates them,” he wrote.

White men shouldn’t enlist for a regime that hates them. — David Zsutty (@DavidZsutty) September 20, 2024

Some anonymous accounts on Twitter agreed with Zsutty.

“Imagine dying for people who hate you,” @RFisher1890 wrote.

Imagine dying for people who hate you — Ronald Pepe Fisher (@RFisher1890) September 20, 2024

Other people also pointed out that white men built this country, and now they are hated by it.

White men invented the airplane White men built the greatest countries on Earth And now they're being discriminated against in their own nations — Scipio (@SteveScipio) September 20, 2024

“Here’s that systemic racism Democrats have been talking about,” Paul A. Szypula, a popular political commentator on Twitter, wrote.

Here’s that systemic racism Democrats have been talking about — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2024

One of the Donald Trump supporters also stated that the reason why regular people were shocked when they read the Caller’s report was because they didn’t know how much the current American leadership hates white men people.

“They’re doing this stuff everywhere. People have no idea how widespread this anti-White hate is,” @captivedreamer7 wrote.