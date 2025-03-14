Quantcast
Friday, March 14, 2025

Conservative Targeted in Rash of ‘Swatting’ Incidents

'The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable...'

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Conservative influencers are increasingly being targeted in swatting incidents—false alarm 9-1-1 calls that lead police to responding to an unsuspecting person’s home.

Journalist Breanna Morello first reported the growing issue in a Friday post on Substack.

Those affected include Benny Johnson, Joe Pags, Catturd, Gunther Eagleman, Chase Geiser and Shawn Farash, with others wanting to remain anonymous.

Morello found a pattern with five out of the six individuals in how they were swatted.

The “individuals received unsolicited pizza deliveries from either Papa John’s or Domino’s, typically occurring just before or after the swatting calls.”

“These orders, marked ‘COD’ (cash on delivery), were not prepaid, leaving the targets to deal with confused delivery drivers,” Morello continued. “In some cases, the phone numbers attached to the orders traced back to local police departments, suggesting a deliberate attempt to escalate the prank—or mask its origins.”

Catturd posted on X they got swatted for the fourth time early Friday morning.

Infowars reporter Chase Geiser said he was swatted twice within a 12 hour period early Wednesday morning.

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed the growing issue Friday in a social media post.

“I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures,” Patel began. “The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.”

Patel added there would be additional updates regarding the incidents.

“This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers,” he noted. “That will not be tolerated. We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes.”

Eagleman, who was also targeted in prior swatting attempts, quickly thanked Patel for addressing the issue.

“LETS GO!!! Thank you Kash!” he wrote.

