Monday, April 21, 2025

Congressman Visits Ukraine Frontlines, Signs Shell ‘To Putin’

During his time in Ukraine, Fitzpatrick said that he had come under Russian drone fire, forcing an emergency evacuation.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Brian-Fitzpatrick
Brian Fitzpatrick/PHOTO: AFGE (CC)

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick claims he traveled to Ukraine and spent several days traveling around the frontlines. As a photo op, the Pennsylvania Republican signed an artillery shell “to Putin.”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rep. Fitzpatrick spent a week visiting Ukrainian frontline soldiers. The Congressman wrote on X, “It was my profound honor to deliver a very ‘personal’ message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community.  The only permissible details to share are that ‘the message was delivered on target.’”

A photo posted to X shows that Fitzpatrick wrote, “To: Putin” on an artillery shell. A video shows the Congressman firing a large weapon, although it’s unclear if this occurred on the frontlines. In a second video, Fitzpatrick said he was traveling around the frontlines and was wearing a bag that appeared to contain small arms ammunition.

Fitzpatrick traveled the frontline with Ukraine’s National Guard Artillery and Third Assault Brigade. The Third Assault Brigade is made up of Azov Special Operations soldiers and is commanded by Andriy Biletsky.

Biletsky is the founder of the Azov movement, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi group. He previously declared himself a “White Ruler.” His vision for Ukraine includes dissolving the country’s democracy and capitalist economy in favor of national socialism.

The Third Assault Brigade commander’s stated goal is “leading the white races of the world in a final crusade… against Semitic-led untermenschen.”

During his time in Ukraine, Fitzpatrick said that he had come under Russian drone fire, forcing an emergency evacuation. He went on to call on other US members of Congress to visit the Ukrainian frontlines.

In a separate post, he said he met with Ukrainian officials to discuss how he could help “advance critical legislative efforts in support of Ukraine.” The Republican Congressman added, “We discussed strengthening US-Ukraine cooperation, backing the American peace initiative, and the enduring principle of peace through strength.”

Fitzpatrick has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine in Congress. Before getting elected to the House in 2017, he had worked for the FBI including posts in Kiev. He co-chairs the Ukraine caucus in the House.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

