Comedian Plays ‘Ghost’ of Murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO in Netflix Comedy Roast

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Tim Dillon decided to dress as the murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO in an end of year Netflix roast.

The choice came mere weeks after Brian Thompson was murdered while leaving his hotel in Manhattan.

Prior to the release of the roast titled “Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year,” Dillon acknowledged how it might be perceived as distasteful.

I promise you this is as tasteless as it looks. 12/27 @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/reHZ3iuQWS — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) December 26, 2024

“I promise you this is as tasteless as it looks,” he wrote on X Wednesday.

The comedian sported a similar outfit to the deceased CEO, wore makeup and chains around his neck as he tried to resemble him.

During his set, Dillon made comments regarding the murder as if he were Thompson.

“Your reaction to my murder makes me sick… and not the type of sick I would immediately deny for not having the proper paperwork,” Dillon said during his set.

The comedian continued and addressed the alleged killer Luigi Mangione.

“Look at yourselves dancing in the streets because that guy Tortellini Mozzarella took me by surprise like an unexpected medical bill and shot me in the back,” Dillon said. “Apparently he had his own back problems. I’m sorry Luigi but nobody feels bad for a thin guy with back problems. Claim denied!”

Dillon’s set had mixed reviews on social media.

“That is cringe. Not comedy,” one user wrote.

Others criticized the choice.

“Now we’re laughing at murders?? Way to go a**holes!!” one X user wrote.

A previously report found that 41% of adults younger than 30 believe the murder was acceptable.

The alleged murderer was also cheered on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Senator Ted Cruz criticized the crowd cheering for alleged killer Mangione.

“Charles Manson, woo hoo. Jeffrey Dahmer, yay. Ted Bundy, woo hoo. Like, what the hell is wrong with people?” Cruz said during his podcast.