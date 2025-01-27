Quantcast
‘Numbers Are the Numbers’: CNN Host Loses Cool as Data Guru Shows a Different Story on Trump

'This is a very different Donald Trump. He’s leading a very different administration, the way he’s attacking things...'

Kate Bolduan and Harry Enten
Kate Bolduan and Harry Enten / IMAGE: @CollinRugg via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN host Kate Bolduan lost her cool Friday as the network’s senior political data reporter shared numbers that contradicted her negative spin on President Donald Trump.

Harry Enten stood before CNN’s big board and revealed that Trump’s approval rating skyrocketed by six points in January compared to his previous high when he was up three in March 2017.

“This is a very different Donald Trump. He’s leading a very different administration, the way he’s attacking things. And the American public is very much more in line with him than they were at any point in his entire first term,” Enten said as he stood before graphics on the wall displaying the Reuters/IPSOS adult polling results.

Bolduan stuttered as she interjected with a “correction.” She said, “This is not a very different Donald Trump. This is a very different Donald Trump as being viewed by voters.”

Enten pushed back at the bitter CNN anchor, telling her that Trump’s White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is leading the charge in a “much less disorganized fashion.”

“Take me back in history,” Bolduan demanded.

The data analyst found it “interesting” that Trump’s first net approval rating of his second term was much higher than his entire first term.

He changed CNN’s board to show a graphic that said “Trump is the only president ever” to have a higher rating in his second term than his first term.

Bolduan shrieked, her voice raising in pitch, “I have a really hard time believing this!”

As Enten underlined the graphic in green, he told his CNN colleague that data showing Trump’s appeal is “100% true.”

“I went back—I love spreadsheets,” Enter continued. “Donald Trump’s is the first guy ever with a net approval rating in the first month of his second term is higher than any rating that he’s ever had in his entire first term.”

Bolduan stood by seething as the data reporter continued, “This is true. I don’t make stuff up! The numbers are the numbers.”

She sarcastically told Enten she “believes in nothing” until he puts it on CNN’s data wall.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

