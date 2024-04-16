Claudine Gay to Teach Harvard Course in ‘Research,’ Despite History of Plagiarism

(Headline USA) Disgraced former Harvard University President Claudine Gay will teach a graduate-level course on “Reading and Researching” this fall, according to the College Fix.

Gay, who resigned from her position in January over multiple allegations of plagiarism and her failure to condemn anti-Semitism on campus, taught the same course this spring because it had been scheduled before she resigned.

Harvard’s website claims the course requires “written work of sufficient quantity and equality so that the course is equivalent to a lecture course of a seminar.”

Gay’s own research as an academic was heavily plagiarized, according to in-depth reviews of her work. She published just 17 works during her tenure as a professor and researcher, and eight of them drew verbatim from other academics’ work, the Washington Free Beacon found.

After announcing her resignation, Gay blamed the allegations of plagiarism on racism.

“It has been distressing to have doubts cast on my commitments to confronting hate and upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,” she said at the time.

Despite Gay’s resignation, she is not only still teaching at the university but is also still collecting her $900,000-per-year salary, according to the New York Post.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who grilled Gay on her handling of anti-Semitism on campus during a congressional hearing, said it should be obvious that Gay is not qualified to teach at or lead the school.

“She’s not fit to be a faculty member,” Stefanik said.

“It’s unacceptable when you have students at Harvard who would be expelled for plagiarism to allow a faculty member who has nearly 50 examples of plagiarism in their very slim body of academic work,” the lawmaker added. “It’s absurd and everybody knows it. Harvard knows it too.”