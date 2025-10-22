Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Biden Mouthpiece Jean-Pierre Implies Dems Are Racist, Homophobic

Posted by Luis Cornelio
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre escalated her attacks on the Democratic Party, suggesting they harbor prejudice against black and gay people, two of the party’s key demographic groups. 

Jean-Pierre made the suggestion during a Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she promoted her new book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines. 

“For me, as a black woman and as a person who is also LGBTQ, I feel as if those communities that I am part of largely get taken for granted. I see that today in groups that are being thrown under the bus for a short-term win,” Jean-Pierre said when asked why she felt the need to denounce her Democratic Party affiliation and proclaim to be an independent. 

She appeared to be referring to how top party officials orchestrated her boss and former President Joe Biden’s ouster from the 2024 race in favor of a younger candidate. 

“It is not the big tent party that I loved, and enjoyed, and was part of, and fought for,” she added, still referring to the Democratic Party. “For me, I want to start a conversation with ‘How we fix this.’ The system is indeed broken. The two-party system is not functioning in a way where our democracy is being protected right now.”

She added, “I feel as if the Democratic Party right now is too timid. They are not speaking up. They need to have a strategy and be really clear about how they are moving forward in this moment.” 

Jean-Pierre claimed that hearing from Americans after leaving her job on Jan. 20 “really broke me, broke my heart.” This, she said, prompted her to write the book, which hits shelves Tuesday. 

“This is my way of using my platform to have a conversation, to start a conversation,” she continued. “This is the way that I felt I could do it, in my own way, by saying, even for me, I am concerned. I am hearing from folks. I am seeing with my own eyes.” 

