Civil Lawfare: Missouri Sues New York over Election Interference

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit against the state of New York on Wednesday for its prosecution and gag order against presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

Bailey’s lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction from the U.S. Supreme Court to immediately halt any further action in the New York case until after the 2024 presidential election.

According to Bailey, New York’s prosecution violated his Missourians’ First Amendment right to hear from a presidential candidate.

“Right now, Missouri has a huge problem with New York. Instead of letting presidential candidates campaign on their own merits, radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process,” Bailey said in a press release.

“I will not sit idly by while Soros-backed prosecutors hold Missouri voters hostage in this presidential election. I am filing suit to ensure every Missourian can exercise their right to hear from and vote for their preferred presidential candidate.”

Bailey’s lawsuit alleged that New York committed three violations with its Trump prosecution: Interference with the presidential election in other states; violation of Purcell (a federal case prohibiting courts from sowing voter confusion or changing election rules in the months leading up to an election); and violation of the First Amendment rights of voters in other states.

Bailey’s lawsuit purpots to chronicle how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought charges against Trump in order to boost Joe Biden’s campaign and keep Trump out of the White House.

“Bragg was previously involved in civil litigation against the former President while working for the New York Attorney General’s Office and then campaigned for his current position by promising to use that experience to prosecute him,” Bailey’s press release saidi. “Additionally, Bragg hired the third highest ranking member from Biden’s Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, to lead the prosecution against Biden’s political opponent.”

Bailey’s lawsuit also purportedly notes how Judge Manuel Merchan violated state judicial ethics rules by donating to the Biden campaign.

“Further, Judge Merchan refused to recuse himself from the case despite having donated to Trump’s general-election opponent and having a close family member who stood to gain financially from a conviction. He later imposed a gag order on President Trump when he pointed these facts out to the public,” Bailey added.

