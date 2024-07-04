Getting Desperate: Biden Administration Denounces Child Genital Mutilation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers continue to plummet, his administration has shifted its stance on gender-transition surgeries for children.

“These are deeply personal decisions and we believe these surgeries should be limited to adults,” a White House spokesperson told the feminist site The 19th.

“We continue to support gender-affirming care for minors, which represents a continuum of care, and respect the role of parents, families, and doctors in these decisions.”

Despite that statement, the Biden administration is seeking to prevent states from banning minors from participating in experimental gender-transition procedures.

The case before the high court involves a law in Tennessee that restrict puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors. The federal appeals court in Cincinnati allowed laws in Tennessee and Kentucky to take effect after they had been blocked by lower courts. (The high court did not act on a separate appeal from Kentucky.)

“Without this Court’s prompt intervention, transgender youth and their families will remain in limbo, uncertain of whether and where they can access needed medical care,” lawyers for the transgender teens in Tennessee complained to the justices.

The Biden administration has supported the litigation on behalf of trans youth and their families. It has also uttered numerous statements in favor of children genital mutilation.

“To all transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people, you’re so brave,” Biden said in 2021 to a joint session of Congress. “I want you to know your president has your back.”

States are also battling over a variety of other trans-related issues.

At least 24 states have laws barring biological men from competing in women’s or girls’ sports competitions. At least 11 states have adopted laws barring biological men from girls’ and women’s bathrooms at public schools, and in some cases other government facilities.

The nation’s highest court has only rarely taken up transgender issues. In 2020, the justices ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.