MURDOCK: Trump’s Decisive Win Reinforces MAGA’s Mandate to Mend Broken Nation

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) “Look what happened! Is this crazy?” President-elect Donald J. Trump exclaimed early Wednesday morning before exuberant fans in Palm Beach.

Trump’s beyond-epic triumph made him the first American to secure the White House, surrender it, and then recapture it since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Republicans won the Senate with at least 53 seats and seem poised to retain the House.

Axios described Tuesday’s champion as “The most powerful Republican president of the modern era” and added: “Donald J. Trump has vanquished the Bushes, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Obamas—and the entire establishment of both parties.”

Wall Street investors stampeded the Trump Train on Wednesday and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1,508 points higher, to a record 43,749.

Congratulations to Trump for an enormous, monster victory whose parameters grow with each late ballot counted.

No one can dismiss the Make America Great Again movement as a cult, a ruse, or the result of some Kremlin-authored algorithm. The facts finally have flattened the Left’s excuses, fantasies, and hoaxes:

At this writing, Trump has won 295 Electoral College votes​. Democrat Kamala Harris took 226.

Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin went Trump’s way. Ironically, vote tabulation continues glacially in the deserts of Arizona and Nevada. Trump’s leads there should carry him to 312 electoral votes.

Trump is now the first Republican to win the popular vote since G.W. Bush in 2004. As of Friday, at 4:15 p.m., according to the Associated Press, Trump scored 73,590,230 votes (50.7%) or 4,318,557 over 69,271,673 votes (47.7%) for Kamala.

Trump also won a full majority, not a mere plurality, as did Bill Clinton in 1992 (43%) and 1996 (49.2%) and G.W. Bush in 2000 (47.9%).

Trump improved in Democrat states that he lost in 2020:

New Mexico, up 5.1%

Connecticut: 6%

Illinois: 8.5%

Massachusetts: 8.6%

Maryland: 10.3%

New Jersey: 10.9%

New York: 11.6%

California: 12%

In New York City, Trump boosted his 2020 showing by 10.83% in Manhattan, 12.57% in Brooklyn, 15.24% on Staten Island, 21.59% in Queens, and 21.96% in the Bronx. Nearby, Trump won suburban Nassau County (52% to 47%) — a GOP first since 1992.

For a man whom the morally repugnant Left calls Adolf Hitler, Jr., Trump saw his Jewish support rise from 24% in 2016 to 30% in 2020 to 32% on Tuesday, according to 2024 Fox News Voter Analysis. Trump won 38% of the Jewish vote in Arizona, 42% in Nevada, and 46% in New York.

Trump won 16% of the black vote, up from 8% in 2016 and 12% in 2020. Tuesday’s total included 9% of black women (matching 9% in 2020) and 24% of black men (up from 19%).

Among Hispanics, Trumped soared from 28% in 2016 to 32% in 2020 to 42% in 2024. Trump became the first Republican to take Cubanesque Miami-Dade County since 1988. Trump on Tuesday won 14 of 18 Texas counties abutting Mexico. So much for Democrats’ bird-brained strategy of wooing American Hispanics by inviting illegal aliens who “look like them” to invade, impoverish, and terrorize this country.

The alleged woman-hating Trump saw his female support grow from 41% in 2016 to 42% in 2020 to 46% this week. Are these pro-Trump women misogynists? Meanwhile, Kamala scored only 43% of men’s ballots. Does Kamala hate men?

Before advancing the policy agenda that he won a mandate to deliver, Trump began to harmonize the USA.

“We’re going to help our country heal. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again,” Trump told his supporters in Palm Beach at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I’m asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor,” he added. “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite. … Success will bring us together.”

The 45th and (soon) 47th President of the United States concluded: “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.