Cinnabon Employee Caught Using ‘N Word’ Exposed as a Biden Backer

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A viral video featuring a racist Cinnabon employee may have been a false-flag operation, according to one well known investigative journalist.

A video from the Dec. 5 incident in Ashwaubenon, Wisc., appeared to show a “racist Karen” spouting racial epithets after initially mocking the hijab of a Somali customer.

According to a caption that accompanied the initial post, the incident began after the Cinnabon employee—later identified as 43-year-old Crystal Terese Wilsey—refused to put enough caramel on a pecan cinnamon roll.

After the customer, identified as Farhia Ahmed, asked for more caramel, Wilsey allegedly responded, “You could see me squeezing it through that witchcraft bandana you’re wearing on the top of your head.”

The filming began at some point after the altercation had already escalated.

“I am racist, and I’ll say that to the whole entire world,” Wilsey said.

The Somali couple continued to goad Wilsey in the video, leading her to flip them off, while telling them to “Suck it” and “Get the f**k out of my face.”

She went on to reiterate her message, saying “I am racist, and you are a n***er.”

After the clip was posted by a cousin of the customers, Sabrina Osman, it received more than 11,000 views and Wilsey lost her job.

“We’ve seen the disturbing video … and we do not condone this behavior,” Cinnabon said in a statement posted to social medial. “The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner.”

Some social-media respondents initially appeared to rush to her defense. Community notes on X argued that Wilsey was sexually harassed.

Jack Posobiec, the well-known Real America’s Voice host and frequent cohost of the “Charlie Kirk Show,” compared Wilsey to other victims of leftist cancel culture, such as Nick Sandmann, Kyle Rittenhouse and Derek Chauvin.

Pro-MAGA influencer Paul Szypula was among those who encouraged followers to visit a GiveSendGo campaign for Wilsey, which had raised nearly $125,000 as of Monday night.

Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin was harassed by Somalis for “s*xualizing her body” which made her launch into a vulgar rant against them. The video of her cursing has gone viral, but not the video that led up to it. The Somalis provoked her. Visit her GoFundMe and donate to her. https://t.co/raJkqxNvzG pic.twitter.com/8wlfpn6hAp — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 6, 2025

A separate fundraiser for Ahmed had raised approximately $5,700 via GoFundMe.

Meanwhile, far-left influencers like Harry Sisson attacked Wilsey, with referring to her as a “MAGA woman.”

However, respected investigative journalist Megan Basham of the Daily Wire appeared to be more skeptical of Wilsey’s apparent victimhood, hinting at the possibility that the entire event may have been staged.

“For what it’s worth [Wilsey] … appears to be a Democrat,” Basham noted.

“I was curious about the background on the incident and found her Facebook page. This was among her photos,” Basham added, pointing to screenshots of the woman’s Facebook feed that included a Biden/Harris yard sign along with a pro-abortion one.

Although the context was unclear, the original post from April 21, 2024, appeared to portray them in a favorable light as part of a springtime walk.

A review of voting records offered no confirmation, identifying Wilsey as unregistered with no voting history.

Unregistered w/ no voting history. Quite the enigma. pic.twitter.com/ngNFZMluNV — Ben Sellers (@realbensellers) December 9, 2025

Records from the Federal Election Commission likewise offered no indication of past political donations.

According to some reports, Wilsey may have an arrest record stemming from a 2022 incident in Ohio, including charges related to domestic abuse, endangering children and drug possession.

Headline USA could not independently verify that the records corresponded with the same Crystal Wilsey, who has an extensive history of addresses all located in Wisconsin since at least 2006.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.