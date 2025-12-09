Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Cincinnati Settles with Protesters for George Floyd-Protest Arrests

Charges were later dropped against the 479 people arrested, and protesters claim they were denied food and water, and officers used excessive force...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE -A Denver Police officer wears a gas mask before tear gas and rubber bullets were used to disperse protesters outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters injured during 2020 demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(, The Center Square) Cincinnati taxpayers are on the hook for an $8.1 million settlement of a lawsuit stemming from the 2020 George Floyd-murder protests in the city.

City Manager Sheryl Long called the settlement of the class action suit a good financial decision. The Cincinnati City Council Public Safety and Governance Committee unanimously approved the settlement at a meeting Tuesday.

That vote pushes the settlement plan to the full council, which is expected to approve it.

“I am glad to have reached a settlement and am especially proud of our CPD officers and their willingness to continuously improve policies and procedures,” City Manager Sheryl Long said in a statement. “While the incidents that led to this case predate the current administration, we as city leaders must do everything we can to address the issues passed on to us so that they can be prevented in the future.”

Hamilton County will pay $65,000 of the settlement, with the city responsible for the rest for those arrested in 2020 during protests over Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

“This settlement results in positive changes to police policy and training,” plaintiff attorney Jacqueline Green said in a statement. “Our community will benefit from CPD’s commitment to these reforms, and we commend the city and county for taking this opportunity to acknowledge, protect, and work for the interests of the people.”

The settlement also allows for the city not to admit fault, but the city changed police procedures following the protests. There are new rules in police for how police respond to protests and how law enforcement and the courts handle mass arrests.

Charges were later dropped against the 479 people arrested, and protesters claim they were denied food and water, and officers used excessive force.

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober told WLWT he thought the settlement made good financial sense but was critical of how the city handled things during the protests.

“It put the police in a terrible position,” Kober told WLWT. “They went out. They protected the city. They protected people from getting hurt. They allowed them to protest until the point where they just started to break the law, and then they made arrests. And, ultimately, this comes down to the law department fumbled this whole thing. And that’s why we are where we are today.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Orders Grand Jury Materials of Maxwell Case Unsealed
Next article
Report: Israel Is Spying on US Troops at Gaza Monitoring Base in Southern Israel

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com