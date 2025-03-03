Chuck Todd Blasts Biden over the ‘Mythology’ He Is a Family Man

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd ripped into former President Joe Biden on a recent episode of Steve Schmidt podcast “The Warning.”

“You know that Joe Biden never should have been there in the first place,” Todd told Schmidt with regard to his presidency.

Todd proceeded to recall when he read the transcript of Hunter Biden’s trial and was appalled with the former president.

Chuck Todd and Steve Schmidt unleashed: Joe Biden and his crackhead children edition Steve also takes a swipe at the Lincoln Project. pic.twitter.com/4hJJFTFCij — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 3, 2025

“I completely got so angry at Joe Biden,” Todd said. “And when I realized that not one, not two, but three Biden children, and I count Beau’s widow, were all dealing with drug problems in 2018, and Joe Biden and Jill Biden said now’s a perfect time to run for president because who cares about our family.”

“There’s this mythology about Joe Biden,” Todd said before stopping himself and calling it all “bulls**t.”

Biden has often tried to portray himself as being a family man, as he would commute back and forth throughout his political career. However, it took Joe Biden four years to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, Navy Roberts, and received blowback for ignoring the granddaughter for years.

Todd said Biden’s commute can be looked at in a different light.

“This man supposedly cared so much about his family that he commuted every day. Guess what, this man cared so much about his political career that he commuted every day,” Todd noted.

The journalist continued and said “instead what [Biden] really was, was a craven political animal that was desperate” to become president.

Todd noted how Biden ran numerous times for the presidency since he was eligible to run. He first tried to run in 1988. He later tried again in 2008, but ended up becoming former President Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms.