Monday, July 8, 2024

China Prepares to Create Its Neuralink

'[China plans to invite technical and industrial experts from] enterprises, research institutes, universities and other industries [to help formulate a series of standards, among which were brain information encoding and decoding, data visualization and data communication]...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
America-China relations
An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) China announced that it started developing standards for a brain-computer implant, a technology that is very similar to Elon Musk’s Neuralink

The communist regime said that it hopes to catch up to the United States in brain-computer interface technology, Debrief reported.

The People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to generate a committee that will oversee the development of the brain-computer implant, with the group expected to release information about how the research will begin, Blaze Media reported.

China plans to invite technical and industrial experts from “enterprises, research institutes, universities and other industries” to help formulate a series of standards, among which were brain information encoding and decoding, data visualization and data communication, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

It was also pointed out that brain-computer interfaces are a relatively new domain of research in which a brain is used to control an external device, like a robotic hand.

Neuralink experienced success in March of this year when they announced that their technology helped a man become the first person in history to post something on Twitter by only using his mind.

However, the company has its critics, among which are Fortune’s employees who previously reported that people need to continue to have a fair amount of skepticism when it comes to this technology.

Blaze Media also previously reported that Noland Arbaugh, the paralyzed man who posted to Twitter just by using his mind, has had a specific experience with Neuralink that retains “precise control over everything you see and hear.”

