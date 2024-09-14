Quantcast
Friday, September 13, 2024

Trump Promises Taxpayers Won’t Subsidize Rentals for Illegals, No Taxes on Overtime Work

'Taxpayers will not subsidize apartment rentals for illegal aliens, and we will not permit illegals to drive up costs for Americans in need...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Asheboro, N.C. / PHOTO: Thomas D. Murphy via X

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 12, 2024, Donald Trump announced that, as president of the country, he would ensure that companies receiving federal housing subsidies would be required to verify whether people looking for rent have American citizenship or residency status. 

“When I return to the White House, we will require that all companies receiving federal housing subsidies to verify citizenship. We’re going to verify citizenship, we’re going to make sure that it’s a legal residency. And as a condition of their rental agreement, they’re going to have to do all of it. Taxpayers will not subsidize apartment rentals for illegal aliens, and we will not permit illegals to drive up costs for Americans in need,” Trump said.

During the same speech, Trump announced plans for new tax cuts. During a campaign speech in Tucson, Ariz., he pledged that if elected this November, he would end all taxes on overtime pay.

“As part of our additional tax cuts, we will end taxes on overtime. Think of that… The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them,” Trump told the enthusiastic crowd.

Trump also said that economists had previously approved his proposed policy and that it has the potential to generate an entirely new workforce.

“That gives more people an incentive to work,” Trump said on a stage in Arizona. This swing state would be responsible for deciding the outcome of the 2024 election.

The Post Millennial reported that Trump has also vowed to eliminate tax on tips as part of its economic policies. The Harris campaign later stole the policy from Trump to not appear as a complete communist candidate on the ballot.

During the speech, Trump also criticized the Biden-Harris regime that caused inflation and the invasion of illegal aliens.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala’s Campaign Chief, Heir of Radical Activist, Pushed Tranny Surgeries for Illegal Inmates

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com