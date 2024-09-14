(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 12, 2024, Donald Trump announced that, as president of the country, he would ensure that companies receiving federal housing subsidies would be required to verify whether people looking for rent have American citizenship or residency status.

“When I return to the White House, we will require that all companies receiving federal housing subsidies to verify citizenship. We’re going to verify citizenship, we’re going to make sure that it’s a legal residency. And as a condition of their rental agreement, they’re going to have to do all of it. Taxpayers will not subsidize apartment rentals for illegal aliens, and we will not permit illegals to drive up costs for Americans in need,” Trump said.

Trump: “Taxpayers will not subsidize apartment rentals for illegal aliens, and we will not permit illegals to drive up costs for Americans in need.” pic.twitter.com/u6BC0IrWcc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2024

During the same speech, Trump announced plans for new tax cuts. During a campaign speech in Tucson, Ariz., he pledged that if elected this November, he would end all taxes on overtime pay.

“As part of our additional tax cuts, we will end taxes on overtime. Think of that… The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them,” Trump told the enthusiastic crowd.

Trump also said that economists had previously approved his proposed policy and that it has the potential to generate an entirely new workforce.

“That gives more people an incentive to work,” Trump said on a stage in Arizona. This swing state would be responsible for deciding the outcome of the 2024 election.

Trump: "I'm also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts we will end all taxes on overtime." pic.twitter.com/Na0R6ZAerM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 12, 2024

The Post Millennial reported that Trump has also vowed to eliminate tax on tips as part of its economic policies. The Harris campaign later stole the policy from Trump to not appear as a complete communist candidate on the ballot.

During the speech, Trump also criticized the Biden-Harris regime that caused inflation and the invasion of illegal aliens.