Charlotte Train Stabbing Victim Charged w/ Assault

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man stabbed by an illegal immigrant on a Charlotte train earlier this month allegedly has a criminal history of his own.

The victim of the stabbing, Kenyon Dobie, had a warrant out for his arrest for assaulting his girlfriend in October.

According to court records, Dobie was arguing with the lady on Oct. 19, and knocked her unconscious, fracturing her face in the process. Dobie was initially hit with misdemeanors, but the charges were upped to felonies on Nov. 18, after detectives learned of the gravity of the injuries sustained by the girlfriend.

The train stabbing victim was initially charged with a misdemeanor when he allegedly assaulted his gf in Oct.

He was initially charged with a misdemeanor, but that was upped to a felony when police realized how bad she was beaten. Police didn't locate him until after the stabbing https://t.co/UULGrnJpj2 pic.twitter.com/DXQivdDInV — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 17, 2025

Dobie was stabbed on Dec. 5, and police arrested him after he recovered from his wounds. His first court appearance was last week.

The charges against Dobie undermine his story that he was protecting an old lady when he was stabbed by 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano-Garcia, an illegal immigrant from Honduras. Nevertheless, Dobie has raised over $115,000 on GuFundMe, presumably thanks to his claims of heroism.

Meanwhile, Solarzano-Garcia faces state attempted murder charges, as well as federal charges for committing an act of violence on a mass transit system.

An FBI agent’s affidavit supporting the federal charges described Solorzano-Garcia as a train passenger who appeared to be intoxicated. He and Dobie got into a verbal altercation, and the suspect pulled out a knife at least 12 inches long and stabbed Dobie, who then received aid from fellow passengers, the agent says. The defendant left the train and was arrested by police shortly after.

Solorzano-Garcia was transported out the country in both 2018 and 2021 — having been convicted in 2019 of illegal reentry into the U.S. and sentenced to 18 months in prison — and has recently resided in Charlotte, according to the FBI affidavit.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a news release that Solorzano-Garcia “should not have been in our country to begin with.” The suspect was convicted in 2013 of robbery in New Jersey, the affidavit said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.