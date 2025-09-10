Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Charlotte Train Stabber Says He Was Under Mind Control

'He believed someone gave him a "man-made" material that controlled when he ate, walked, talked, etc...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man who stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death on a public train in Charlotte has reportedly told his family that a government planted a chip in his body, and that he was under mind control.

“He was a high risk. He was not in his right mind. He was not safe for society. We know what he has been dealing with the last three years. And now an innocent woman is dead,” said alleged killer DeCarlos Brown Jr.’s sister, Tracey Brown—as reported first by the Daily Mail. Brown reportedly told the outlet that she was assaulted by her older brother three years ago in an attack that saw him bite her and break a door, and that he’s a paranoid schizophrenic who told her multiple times that the government had implanted a chip in him.

Brown made similar comments to police on Jan. 19, when he was arrested for misusing 911.

“He believed someone gave him a ‘man-made’ material that controlled when he ate, walked, talked, etc. Brown wanted officers to investigate this ‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body,” an arrest warrant in that case says.

“Officers advised Brown that the issue was a medical issue and that there was nothing further they could do.”

In the 911 case, Brown was released with on a “written promise” to return to court. A judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation, but that was postponed in June.

A judge also ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation in the stabbing case to see whether he’s fit to proceed with a criminal trial. Brown is currently being held at a psych ward—though the Justice Department has a warrant out for his arrest on federal charges that were announced Tuesday.

Headline USA was the first publication to obtain and publish the full video of the gruesome incident. That footage can be found here.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

