Thursday, June 13, 2024

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Black Media Over Hunter Biden Support

'Let that white man fight his own battles...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA prominent black radio host has sharply criticized fellow black media personalities for defending President Joe Biden’s newly convicted felon son, Hunter Biden, as reported by the Daily Caller.

During his Power 105.1 radio show, The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, expressed frustration over the support Hunter Biden has received from black media personalities.

He argued that if Hunter Biden were black, the response from the media would be drastically different.

The discussion arose after co-host DJ Envy questioned whether federal prosecutors had evidence of Hunter Biden’s drug use when he falsely stated he was not using drugs on a federal gun purchase form.  

Charlamagne responded, “I thought he always said he smoked crack.” 

Charlamagne then criticized the Biden family and black personalities who defend them.  

“Biden is better than a lot of these Negroes because it amazes me the way some black people go out of their way to cape for anything that has to do with President Biden,” the radio host said. “Hunter Biden gets sentenced, and I see black folks in media: ‘This is wrong, this is some BS. Nobody gets charged with this.’ Negro, please. If you was black and they thought you was on drugs and you did what Hunter Biden did, they would have been put you under the jail.” 

Charlamagne continued, “He’s been battling drug addiction for a long, long, long, long, long time. I highly doubt that he just was clean the moment he bought these guns. They brought these charges for a reason.” 

The radio host then turned the conversation about Hunter Biden potentially receiving a pardon from his dad. 

Charlamagne also addressed the possibility of Hunter Biden receiving a pardon from his father. 

“Let that white man fight his own battles,” he said. “That man got a daddy who’s president. If his daddy, who can pardon him if he wanted to, is saying he’s staying out of it, we need to stay out of it too.” 

Charlamagne has had a contentious relationship with Joe Biden since the 2020 presidential campaign.  

In a now-infamous interview, Biden told Charlamagne that black voters who were undecided about the 2020 election “ain’t black.” 

Charlamagne also clashed with Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview where he questioned who is really governing the country. 

Harris, visibly frustrated, responded, “Come on, Charlamagne. C’mon, it’s Joe Biden. No. No. No. No. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president.” 

Former Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders attempted to intervene, falsely claiming there was an audio disruption. 

