WATCH: Palestinian Woman in Gaza Reportedly Admits Where ‘Relief’ Money Is Going

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A Gaza resident told Al Jazeera TV that Hamas stole all of the aid coming in from other governments and charities, contrary to popular belief.

“All aid goes down (underground),” she said, according to the translated subtitles included with the viral video, which had garnered 2.4 million views as of Friday night. “The aid does not reach the nation, all the people.”

The Hamas terrorists who control the Gaza territory have constructed an elaborate network of underground tunnels from which they operate and take refuge as Israeli missiles lay waste to the buildings above.

Many of the tunnels intentionally use schools, hospitals and other civilian safe zones as their points of entry, the Israeli Defense Forces have revealed.

Despite using their own citizens as human shields, however, few Gazans have dared to criticize the brutal regime.

When the Al Jazeera journalist expressed surprise at the woman’s response, she shook her finger at him and explained that the widely reported “small trickle” of aid, with a large wave following closely behind, is incorrect, according to the Times of Israel.

“All of it goes into their houses,” she said, referring to Hamas. “They take it and will even shoot me or do whatever they want, Hamas.”

Several Twitter users applauded the anonymous woman for her bravery and wished her well; others remained skeptical of the situation.

“It’s great that some Palestinians are acknowledging the rot Hamas is,” one user said. “Most of them are now seeing the reality of the group they chose to lead them.”

Yet, some pointed out that Palestinians were long complicit in Hamas’s acts of cruelty and many likely were aware in advance of the group’s plans to commit a massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 innocent Israelis and taking hostage another 250, which broke the two-year ceasefire against the Jewish state and its autonomous Arab settlement.

“It should come as no surprise that the thousands who quietly looked away from what they knew Hamas to be are now opening up to those willing to listen to what was obviously known by everyone, including the Palestinians themselves,” posted Twitter user John Ayres.

The Biden administration’s reaction to the conflict has been slow and muddled, despite some shocking revelations about their involvement in the territory before the clash began.

President Joe Biden released $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets just a few weeks before Hamas launched the initial attack, leading to questions surrounding United States involvement and possible approval of the confrontation.

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, raised millions for Gaza that may have ended up in the pockets of Hamas.

The young influencer raised $8 million via her Instagram account for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, but there was no indication that the money successfully reached the people of Gaza.