Sunday, May 26, 2024

News Anchor Laughs at Buttigieg’s Explanation for Biden’s EV Shortfall

'Why isn’t that happening more quickly?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A major network’s news anchor couldn’t hold back her laughter after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tried to explain a significant failure involving President Joe Biden’s radical green agenda. 

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan burst into laughter after asking Buttigieg why the Biden administration has managed to build only seven or eight electric vehicle charging stations despite a $7.5 billion investment. 

“The Federal Highway Administration says that only seven or eight charging stations have been produced for the $7.5 billion investment the taxpayers made back in 2021,” Brennan stated on the Sunday edition of Face the Nation, before asking, “Why isn’t that happening more quickly?” 

In response, Buttigieg said, “So the president’s goal is to have half a million chargers up by the end of this decade. Now, in order to do a charger, it’s more than just plunking a- a small device into the ground, there’s utility work, and this is also, really, a new category of federal investment.” 

Brennan quickly interjected, laughing, “Seven or eight, though.” 

Buttigieg retorted that these are the “beginning stages of the construction to come.” 

The CBS host highlighted the issue of insufficient charging stations, saying, “But that gets to the point about not being able to make long-distance travel possible quickly, if you don’t have the infrastructure there to support it.” 

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed in November 2021, allocated $7.5 billion for EV charging, $10 billion for “clean” transportation and over $7 billion for EV battery components. 

This initiative is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to force Americans into buying electric vehicles. 

