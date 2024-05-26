Quantcast
Sunday, May 26, 2024

Leftists Sue to Dismantle ‘Majority Minority Districts’ Because They Vote Republican

All the districts are represented by Republicans....

Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Headline USA) Progressive civic groups have challenged how four congressional districts and seven state House districts in South Florida were drawn by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature, claiming they were racially gerrymandered for Hispanics who are too diverse in Florida to be considered a protected minority.

The groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming the districts are unconstitutional and asking a federal court in South Florida to stop them from being used for any elections.

Named as defendants were the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday at the Secretary of State’s office.

According to federal and state law, race can be considered during redistricting to protect minority voters if the minority group is cohesive and if majority-white voters are able to keep the minority group from electing their preferred candidates.

However, the lawsuit asserts that Florida Legislature wrongly assumed that South Florida’s Hispanic voters are cohesive when that’s no longer the case since the white majority in Florida regularly votes in coalition with the Hispanic voters in South Florida.

“Rather, it is nuanced, multifaceted, and diverse with respect to political behavior and preferences,” the lawsuit said of South Florida’s Hispanic community. “The Legislature was not entitled to draw race-based districts based on uninformed assumptions of racial sameness.”

More than two-thirds of the residents of Miami-Dade County — where the districts targeted by the lawsuit are concentrated — are Hispanic.

“In drawing these districts, the Florida Legislature subordinated traditional redistricting criteria and state constitutional requirements to race without narrowly tailoring the district lines to advance a compelling government interest,” the lawsuit said.

The congressional districts being challenged — 19, 26, 27 and 28 — stretch from the Fort Myers area on the Gulf Coast across the state to the Miami area and down to the Florida Keys.

The House districts under scrutiny — 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 118, and 119 — are concentrated in the Miami area.

All the districts are represented by Republicans.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

