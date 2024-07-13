Quantcast
Saturday, July 13, 2024

Tanya Chutkan Spews More J6 Bias Despite Recusal Calls in Trump Case

'Chutkan described the protests as a 'violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power...''

Posted by Luis Cornelio
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan’s newest comments on the sentencing of a Jan. 6 defendant further expose her entrenched views on the Capitol protest, despite calls for her recusal in former President Donald Trump’s case. 

“The effects of that day are still being felt,” Chutkan said during the sentencing of Spencer Offman, according to Politico.  

Offman is one of the thousands of defendants who have fallen victim to the DOJ’s prosecution of individuals who allegedly participated in the protests. 

During Offman’s hearing, Chutkan described the protests as a “violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power,” and claimed protesters were “desecrating the center of our government.” 

This is not the first time Chutkan has openly expressed her anti-Trump bias.

In September 2023, Trump cited her partisan remarks as grounds for her recusal from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against him. Chutkan had previously suggested Trump should be jailed for Jan. 6, even before Smith filed his charges. 

In December 2021, she claimed a defendant participated in Jan. 6 out of “blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.” Similarly, in October 2022, she stated that “the architects of that horrific event will likely never be charged.” 

Despite these remarks, Chutkan denied Trump’s recusal request, continuing to preside over the case. 

She also rejected Trump’s argument that his post-election actions were part of his official duties, which he claimed should grant him immunity from criminal prosecution. 

Trump appealed Chutkan’s decision, taking the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled in his favor.  

In a 6-3 decision, the justices affirmed that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for actions taken while in office, excluding personal actions.  

The court ordered Chutkan to reexamine which of Smith’s charges pertain to Trump’s presidential acts. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cat Fight: Obama Bros Rebuke Biden for Leaking ‘Stupid S**t’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com