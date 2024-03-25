Quantcast
Monday, March 25, 2024

Ex-Capitol Police Officer Running for Congress Was Suspended after Domestic Violence Allegation

'While no charges were filed against either Dunn or his then-wife, a U.S. Capitol Police investigation resulted in Dunn’s suspension for mishandling his service weapon...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Punchbowl News published records Friday detailing the suspension of former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who is now running for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland.

Dunn’s 2012 suspension for mishandling his firearm was already reported in conservative media, but the startup liberal publication Punchbowl News published a three-page letter in three PDFs, which explain that  Dunn stored his service weapon in a home lockbox with a broken lock for more than a month.

The incident was discovered by the Capitol Police after Montgomery County Police investigated an alleged incident of domestic violence at Dunn’s Maryland home the previous year.

“While no charges were filed against either Dunn or his then-wife, a U.S. Capitol Police investigation resulted in Dunn’s suspension for mishandling his service weapon,” Punchbowl News noted.

Dunn’s wife reportedly denied that any domestic violence took place, while Dunn said he “learned the lesson” from the four-day suspension for mishandling his firearm.

The Punchbowl News report is the latest blow to the reputation of an officer whom Democrats made a poster boy for the Capitol Police following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Dunn has made numerous dubious claims about what happened on Jan. 6, including that protestors called him the N-word and shouted numerous other slurs at him. Dunn should have the body cam footage to prove his claims, but so far no footage has shown protestors attacking him or shouting racist slurs.

More recently, Dunn was found to have given false statements about the Oath Keepers, according to an investigation from Blaze Media.

Blaze journalist Steve Baker, who spearheaded the investigation into Dunn, has promised more damning revelations about the congressional candidate.

“Unfortunately for now-Congressional candidate Dunn and those who have engaged in the cover-up of his many hidden indiscretions — on and off duty — our series on ‘A Day in the Life of Harry Dunn’ has only just begun,” Baker said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Grassroots Efforts Secure Another Repeal of Gold and Silver Sales Taxes
Next article
Chuck Todd, Other Leftist Ideologues Unhinged by Ronna McDaniel’s NBC Move

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com