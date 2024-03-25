Ex-Capitol Police Officer Running for Congress Was Suspended after Domestic Violence Allegation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Punchbowl News published records Friday detailing the suspension of former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who is now running for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland.

Dunn’s 2012 suspension for mishandling his firearm was already reported in conservative media, but the startup liberal publication Punchbowl News published a three-page letter in three PDFs, which explain that Dunn stored his service weapon in a home lockbox with a broken lock for more than a month.

The incident was discovered by the Capitol Police after Montgomery County Police investigated an alleged incident of domestic violence at Dunn’s Maryland home the previous year.

“While no charges were filed against either Dunn or his then-wife, a U.S. Capitol Police investigation resulted in Dunn’s suspension for mishandling his service weapon,” Punchbowl News noted.

Dunn’s wife reportedly denied that any domestic violence took place, while Dunn said he “learned the lesson” from the four-day suspension for mishandling his firearm.

The Punchbowl News report is the latest blow to the reputation of an officer whom Democrats made a poster boy for the Capitol Police following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Dunn has made numerous dubious claims about what happened on Jan. 6, including that protestors called him the N-word and shouted numerous other slurs at him. Dunn should have the body cam footage to prove his claims, but so far no footage has shown protestors attacking him or shouting racist slurs.

More recently, Dunn was found to have given false statements about the Oath Keepers, according to an investigation from Blaze Media.

Blaze journalist Steve Baker, who spearheaded the investigation into Dunn, has promised more damning revelations about the congressional candidate.

“Unfortunately for now-Congressional candidate Dunn and those who have engaged in the cover-up of his many hidden indiscretions — on and off duty — our series on ‘A Day in the Life of Harry Dunn’ has only just begun,” Baker said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.