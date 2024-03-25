Chuck Todd, Other Leftist Ideologues Unhinged by Ronna McDaniel’s NBC Move

(Headline USA) Leftist media and other partisan ideaologues became fully unhinged over the Sunday debut of former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, putting their hypocritical lack of self-awareness on full display while throwing a temper-tantrum that bemused McDaniel’s many critics on the Right.

Leading the humiliating display was former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, ostensibly cancelled last year due to low ratings driven by his own lack of credibility, who could not seem to quit his former network.

After new host Kristen Welker brought on McDaniel in what the show insisted was a “news interview” scheduled well before her recent hiring, Todd resurfaced as part of a panel in a post-interview critique, and could barely contain his feels from escaping.

“Our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation because I don’t know what to believe,” Todd said. “I don’t have any idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract.”

He reveaed on the air that many NBC journalists were uncomfortable with the decision to hire McDaniel because some of their professional dealings with the RNC during McDaniel’s tenure “have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.”

Prominent conservative Twitter users—including former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer and notable red-pilled liberal investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald—derided the bloviating ex-host, who was notorious for wearing his own biases on his sleeve and refusing to represent all sides of an issue.

Former NBC host Chuck Todd just apologized to his replacement Kristin Welker for having to interview former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel because the execs at NBC hired her as a paid contributor Did he ever show concern about Jen Psaki joining the left wing network? Symone Sanders?… — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 24, 2024

In fact, Todd’s pretense that presenting both sides posed a threat to the network’s credibility might itself be considered a sort of “gaslighting” if he was suggesting that he was speaking from a place of neutrality and adherence to facts.

Isn't it ironic that Chuck is complaining about gas lighting? — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) March 24, 2024

Greenwald, in fact, pointed out that the network had a long history of hiring people straight from political posts—including former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, former RNC Chair and NeverTrumper Michael Steele and former Bush/Cheney campaign manager Nicolle Wallace.

The later two have functioned effectively as “token Republicans” by actively denouncing everything about the Republican party—a pivot that some suspected McDaniel, the niece of retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, might make as well.

During the interview, McDaniel acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 election “fair and square.”

That was a reversal from a comment she made on CNN last summer, when she said “I don’t think he won it fair. I don’t.”

On Sunday, she said, “the reality is Joe Biden won. He’s the president. He’s the legitimate president. I have always said, and I continue to say, there were issues in 2020. I believe that both can be true.”

Under questioning from Welker, McDaniel said Sunday that she disagreed with Trump’s contention that people jailed for their part in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the Capitol should be freed.

“Why not speak out earlier?” Welker asked.

“When you’re the RNC chair you kind of take one for the whole team, right?” McDaniel said. “Now I get to be a little bit more myself, right? This is what I believe.”

But a pouty Todd said he couldn’t ascertain whether her on-air betrayal of Republicans was sufficiently sincere—whether she really believed her statements and was not just echoing the message that NBC executives told her to convey like all its other on-air personalities.

McDaniel “has credibility issues that she has to deal with,” Todd claimed. “Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who is paying for her?”

Meanwhile, leftists “intellectuals” such as Harvard Law professor Lawrence Tribe declared that henceforth they would boycott NBC because if the addition of a lone voice who might possibly at some point fail to blame Donald Trump for everything.

I boycotted NBC’s “Meet the Press” today and will do so until Insurrectionist lowlife Ronna McDaniel is no longer a so-called “analyst” at NBC. https://t.co/HLyRuBDyvz — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) March 24, 2024

Feckless NBC executives refused to defend their hiring of McDaniel and offered no comment on Todd’s unhinged rant.

The network announced McDaniel’s hiring on Friday, two weeks after she stepped down as the RNC leader, saying McDaniel would add to NBC News’s coverage with an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party.

“NBC News has a legacy of serving its audience through reporting that reflects and examines the diverse perspectives of American voters,” Carrie Budoff Brown, NBC’s senior vice president for politics, said in a memo to staff members obtained by The Associated Press. She said McDaniel would contribute her analysis “across all NBC News platforms.”

However, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that MSNBC’s president, Rashida Jones, had told employees that there was no chance of McDaniel gracing the airwaves on the far-left cable-news network.

Genuinely hilarious: WSJ says MSNBC won't put Ronna McDaniel because it would upset their liberal hosts and audience. MSNBC is drowning in political hacks, including Jen Psaki and Michael Steele. But what they can't have is dissent regarding Trump.https://t.co/8DAfAtnBAF pic.twitter.com/HV4DkYp7qE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2024

MSNBC would not comment on that report on Sunday. An MSNBC executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person would not publicly discuss internal matters, said it would be up to individual network shows to decide whether to bring McDaniel on—not that there is a network-wide ban.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts said on the air Monday that they strongly objected and wouldn’t have her on their show.

“We hope NBC will reconsider its decision,” said Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s four-hour morning show with her husband, former GOP congressman Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough said he objected because of McDaniel’s role in former President Donald Trump’s “fake elector scheme” and said she summed up the “sickness” in the Republican Party where sticking with the team is more important than speaking the truth.

Scarborough—who was forced from his congressional seat in disgrace after a female intern died in his office under mysterious circumstances—and Brzezinski, the daughter of Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser with deep ties in globalist organizations like the Trilateral Commission, are often considered to be the deep state’s leading propaganda program, as well as a personal favorite of Biden’s.

Brzezinski claimed Morning Joe believes NBC News should seek out conservative Republican voices to provide balance in election coverage. “But it should be conservative Republicans, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier,” she said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press