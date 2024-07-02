Quantcast
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Capitol Hill Protestor to Write PhD Thesis on Jan. 6 Prosecutions

'I intend to do my research on the legal battles January 6 defendants have faced because I believe I am in a unique position to thoroughly document this and preserve the historical record...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jan. 6 defendant William Pope. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT
Jan. 6 defendant William Pope. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Kansas State University student William Pope has been representing himself in court since he was arrested with eight crimes in relation to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest.

Over the last three years, Pope has seemingly done more—and better—work than most Jan. 6 defense attorneys. He’s dug up footage of plainclothes FBI agents among the protestors, exposed illicit behavior by undercover Capitol Police officers, and even successfully moved to have some of his charges dropped.

Having been enmeshed in the Jan. 6 legal machinery for some three years, Pope now seeks to write a PhD thesis on the subject, he announced on Monday.

“For almost four years, I’ve put my Ph.D. program on hold to defend myself against January 6 charges. This fall, I’ve decided to take my preliminary exams and finally begin my dissertation research,” Pope said on his GiveSendGo page, seeking donations.

“Following January 6, I lost my job teaching at Kansas State University. Since then, I’ve burned through savings and have done odd jobs to get by. I made the decision to not to ask for donations during this time, because I wanted to work to survive,” he said.

“My Ph.D. will require a lot of time and focus to complete. I intend to do my research on the legal battles January 6 defendants have faced because I believe I am in a unique position to thoroughly document this and preserve the historical record. But making this research work my focus will make it difficult for me to hold another job to support myself.”

Meanwhile, Pope’s own legal battles continue. His trial was set for July 22, but it was pushed due to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge that the Justice Department wielded against hundreds of Jan. 6 protestors. He’ll now have a status conference on what was going to be his trial date.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Newly Unsealed Epstein Docs Offer Damning Details of Depravity
Next article
US Taxpayers to Send Additional Two Billion Dollars to Ukraine

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com