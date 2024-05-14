Quantcast
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

DOJ Drops Charges against J6er Representing Himself in Court

'The government moved to dismiss two of my charges rather than provide particulars as ordered by the Court, an admission their indictment was a sham! For three years, I was charged with these counts, but the government had no facts to back it up!...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jan. 6, 2021
Jan. 6, 2021. PHOTO: Wikipedia

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Some three years ago, the Justice Department charged Kansas man William Pope with eight crimes in relation to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest.

Since then, Pope has been representing himself in court—and, judging by recent filings, he’s giving the DOJ’s lawyers all they can handle.

Indeed, the DOJ informed the presiding judge on Monday that it won’t be prosecuting two of the charges against Pope: impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The DOJ’s move to dismiss follows a motion Pope filed in March for more information about the crimes he’s been accused of committing. The DOJ never explained to Pope which particular officers he impeded, what he did to impede anyone, and whose ingress or egress was impeded.

Rather than providing Pope with more specifics, the DOJ is dropping two of the charges after more than three years.

“The government moved to dismiss two of my charges rather than provide particulars as ordered by the Court, an admission their indictment was a sham! For three years, I was charged with these counts, but the government had no facts to back it up!” Pope announced on Twitter. “Un-American government extremism!”

But Pope isn’t satisfied with the DOJ just dropping two charges. On Monday, he filed a motion to have the “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building” charged dropped against him, also on the grounds that the DOJ hasn’t provided him with specifics about that alleged crime.

“Since at this late hour I still have not been informed about the nature of these accusations against me, and since I am now deprived of the opportunity to confront these accusations with pre-trial motions, I move that these three charges be dismissed,” Pope said in that motion.

“Furthermore, the government has just tonight moved for Counts Five and Seven to be dismissed. I support the government’s proposed dismissal with my only criticism being that they should have dropped more!”

Pope has several other outstanding motions to dismiss charges against him, including one explaining how he’s a journalist who was reporting on Jan. 6.

His trial is currently set for July.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
UNC Board OKs $2.3M Cut to DEI Programs as Schools Face Fallout from Wokeness
Next article
UN Reveals Actual Number of Gaza Civilian Casualties Is Half What It Claimed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com