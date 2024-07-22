Quantcast
Monday, July 22, 2024

Calls Grow for Biden ‘Proof of Life’ as Impromptu Campaign Exit Falls Under Suspicion

'The last time the public saw Biden he feebly walked down the stairs of Air Force One and had to be physically assisted into the presidential limo. He has not been seen in public since...'

Posted by Ben Sellers
Weekend at Brandons
Weekend at Brandon's / Graphic: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The very platform that President Joe Biden, the former presumptive Democratic nominee, used to announce his impromptu—albeit, not entirely unexpected—exit from the 2024 presidential election had become a breeding ground of suspicion following a full day in which Biden himself had yet to surface.

With his schedule having been wiped indefinitely, a growing number of social-media users  on X were beginning to demand #ProofofLife as of Monday afternoon.

While some continued to joke about it, others found the apparent cover-up of the sitting president’s condition to be alarming and a matter of the utmost public interest.

Rumors began spreading that Biden may have undergone some kind of serious medical emergency during his trip last week to Las Vegas.

The last time the public saw Biden he feebly walked down the stairs of Air Force One and had to be physically assisted into the presidential limo,” noted conservative radio pundit Todd Starnes. “He has not been seen in public since.”

If, indeed, Biden were still alive, others questioned whether the ostensibly COVID-stricken 81-year-old may have agreed to something under severe duress or in a weakened state that he would not otherwise have consented to if he were in full health.

Then there were questions as to whether Biden was even aware of his decision to drop out at all.

Several pointed out that in addition to the lack of visual proof, the letter itself did not appear on his official White House letterhead, and the signature did not match with his normal signature.

Biden’s initial announcement claimed that something more official would be forthcoming later in the week.

Late Monday, he reportedly called into Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign headquarters to offer his support.

However, in the era of deep-fake videos and a Democratic Party that already has expended all its credibility by attempting to mislead the public about Biden’s condition, it may take more convincing than that.

Already, Biden’s voice has been known to have been replicated by artificial intelligence as part of a hoax that occurred during the New Hampshire primary, when voters received robocalls telling them to stay home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also cited concerns over the misuse of recordings as his pretense for refusing to make public the audio interview between Biden and special counsel Robert Hur—which ultimately resulted in Garland being charged with contempt of Congress.

Meanwhile, both Republicans expressed outrage over the duplicitous manner in which Democrats have sought to use the Biden bait-and-switch to nullify the results of their primary election while still attempting to keep the incapacitated, vegetable president in office—despite acknowledging that he is unfit to serve.

Several, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., promised that they would wage whatever legal challenges were necessary to prevent the candidate swap from going through.

Yet, Democrat lawyer Marc Elias threatened Johnson back, saying that the DNC would ultimately prevail in any legal battle over its right to deprive Democrats of a duly-elected candidate based on their dubious bylaws, which ultimately grant all the party’s power to an uber-class of elite super-delegates.

Showing little self-awareness over the fact that Democrats themselves had just committed an insurrection, Elias projected the accusation onto Johnson, accusing him, in true Saul Alinsky form, of being an “insurrectionist.”

Just days earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., had fumed in a rambling rant against Democrat party elites via Instagram that there was not consensus about Biden’s exit, sowing suspicion about the means through which her own party was attempting to oust the current president.

However, she has since fallen in line with the party talking points.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.
