Monday, August 5, 2024

Buzzfeed Ridiculed for Kamala’s Empty ‘Achievements’ List

'Nice headline, but shouldn't you have actually listed a few major wins in the article? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Buzzfeed published a puff piece highlighting “11 major” accomplishments by Vice President Kamala Harris, but some of the mentioned achievements left many scratching their heads on social media. 

“Harris’s résumé is extensive, but many aren’t familiar with her significant achievements while serving as vice president,” Buzzfeed wrote.  

Topping the list was the random fact that Harris once visited Planned Parenthood in March 2024. 

The second highlighted accomplishment was that Harris cast the largest number of tie-breaking votes in U.S. history. This hints at the Biden-Harris administration’s partisanship. 

Another major feat cited by Buzzfeed was Harris’s role in making Juneteenth a federal holiday. However, the article failed to specify her exact contributions, as the bill passed both chambers of Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support. 

Twitter user SunnyRight echoed these sentiments, questioning the vice president’s involvement in the legislative process. 

“Buzzfeed will next presumably explain where the Vice President fits into the process of Congress passing a bill and the President signing it into law,” the page wrote.

Buzzfeed also praised Harris for becoming a gun control advocate and leading an immigration force to address the “root causes” of illegal immigration, a role her allies have repeatedly denied she ever held. 

On Twitter, critics mocked Buzzfeed’s report for its lack of substance, perhaps reflecting Harris’s questionable accomplishments as vice president. 

“Nice headline, but shouldn’t you have actually listed a few major wins in the article?” remarked Daily Signal journalist Tony Kinnett. 

One user argued that if Harris is credited for minimal involvement, then she should also be held accountable “for all the bad sh*t that has plagued the Biden administration. 

RedState writer Bonchie chimed in, writing, “This is absolutely incredible. Read the headline and then the top three things listed.” 

Other dubious “accomplishments” included advocating for research on maternal mortality among women of color, coordinating the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, and supposedly investing in mental health care in public schools. 

Buzzfeed also credited Harris with delivering a speech at the UN Climate Summit, hosting a voting rights meeting, and helping negotiate the release of three Americans from Russia. Harris’s actual involvement in the prisoners’ release remains unclear.

BuzzFeed did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment or clarification before publication. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
