Quantcast
Monday, August 5, 2024

NRA’s Endorsement of Democrat Triggers Conservatives Call to Boycott

'Looks like it might be time to ‘Bud Light’ the @NRA...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
National Rifle Association
NRA sticker/Photo by Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos (CC)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The NRA recently endorsed a pro-Second Amendment congresswoman, Mary Peltola, DAlaska, for her reelection, which resulted in conservatives calling others to boycott the organization for supporting a member of the corrupt Democratic Party.

The Hill reported that Rep. Peltola is the only Democrat the NRA will endorse this year. As the state’s sole member of Congress, Rep. Peltola said she owns 176 long guns and dares “someone to tread on Alaskan freedoms.”

“Guns are an integral part of Alaska’s culture and our subsistence lifestyles. Alaskan gun [owners] are the strongest proponents for responsible gun ownership. We pass down our knowledge and skills to our children,” Peltola said.

After winning the 2022 election and beating former Gov. Sarah Palin, Rep. Peltola has been one of the few Democrats in the U.S. House who didn’t espouse the far-left ideology, instead trying to sit on the fence.

Randy Kozuch, the chairman of the NRA’s political arm, praised all candidates the organization supported for their shared promise to “support and defend the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms” no matter the candidates’ party affiliation.

“In Congress, Representative Peltola has supported efforts to rein in overreach by the ATF, voted for legislation supporting the Second Amendment rights of veterans and voted in favor of protecting traditional ammunition. Given her strong record of support for gun rights and law-abiding gun owners, NRA-PVF is proud to endorse Representative Peltola for re-election,” Kozuch.

However, Second Amendment conservatives opposed the organization’s decision, calling other conservatives to boycott the NRA so that it would receive the “Bud Light treatment” and be canceled for failing to endorse one of Peltola’s Republican challengers, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom or Nick Begich.

“Looks like it might be time to ‘Bud Light’ the @NRA. This is very disappointing,” one person wrote.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Buzzfeed Ridiculed for Kamala’s Empty ‘Achievements’ List

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com