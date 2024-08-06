NRA’s Endorsement of Democrat Triggers Conservatives Call to Boycott

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The NRA recently endorsed a pro-Second Amendment congresswoman, Mary Peltola, D–Alaska, for her reelection, which resulted in conservatives calling others to boycott the organization for supporting a member of the corrupt Democratic Party.

The Hill reported that Rep. Peltola is the only Democrat the NRA will endorse this year. As the state’s sole member of Congress, Rep. Peltola said she owns 176 long guns and dares “someone to tread on Alaskan freedoms.”

“Guns are an integral part of Alaska’s culture and our subsistence lifestyles. Alaskan gun [owners] are the strongest proponents for responsible gun ownership. We pass down our knowledge and skills to our children,” Peltola said.

After winning the 2022 election and beating former Gov. Sarah Palin, Rep. Peltola has been one of the few Democrats in the U.S. House who didn’t espouse the far-left ideology, instead trying to sit on the fence.

Randy Kozuch, the chairman of the NRA’s political arm, praised all candidates the organization supported for their shared promise to “support and defend the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms” no matter the candidates’ party affiliation.

“In Congress, Representative Peltola has supported efforts to rein in overreach by the ATF, voted for legislation supporting the Second Amendment rights of veterans and voted in favor of protecting traditional ammunition. Given her strong record of support for gun rights and law-abiding gun owners, NRA-PVF is proud to endorse Representative Peltola for re-election,” Kozuch.

However, Second Amendment conservatives opposed the organization’s decision, calling other conservatives to boycott the NRA so that it would receive the “Bud Light treatment” and be canceled for failing to endorse one of Peltola’s Republican challengers, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom or Nick Begich.

“Looks like it might be time to ‘Bud Light’ the @NRA. This is very disappointing,” one person wrote.

Looks like it might be time to “Bud Light” the @NRA. This is very disappointing. https://t.co/81i2JPJINj pic.twitter.com/PEVr2tsInE — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) August 2, 2024