(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that the disgraced former U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle tried to get rid of the cocaine that was found in the White House and was allegedly owned by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trending Politics reported that the Secret Service discovered the substance in the White House on July 2, 2023. However, despite extensive forensic efforts, including fingerprint and DNA analysis by the FBI, no conclusive evidence was found to identify a suspect. This resulted in the Secret Service closing the investigation.

Three sources in the Secret Service community told Real Clear Politics that Cheatle, along with other senior figures in the agency, pushed to destroy the cocaine.

The Secret Service Forensics Services Division and the Uniformed Division resisted the suggestion and insisted on preserving the evidence. When at least one officer from the Uniformed Division, initially tasked with investigating the incident, said that he wanted to adhere to standard crime-scene protocols, Cheatle and Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe, the deputy director at the time, removed him from the case.

The investigators were also concerned about whether the DNA material found on the cocaine was ever compared against a national criminal database. Despite these concerns, leaders at the Secret Service, influenced by Cheatle, decided not to run additional DNA searches or interview the numerous individuals with access to the White House.

“That’s because they didn’t want to know or even narrow down the field of who it could be. It could have been Hunter Biden, a staffer, or someone doing a tour—we’ll never know,” one of the sources said.

It was heavily documented even by some of the mainstream media outlets that Hunter had a drug addiction. This evidence would make him a primary suspect in the cocaine case.

“Protocol is that whether you act on the [DNA] hit or not, we still have to maintain evidence for up to seven years. It became a big to-do. A decision was made not to get rid of the evidence, and it really pissed off Cheatle,” one of the sources said.