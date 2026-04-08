Brits Block Kanye West from Entering UK, Force Festival Cancelation

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The United Kingdom may have no problem at all admitting anti-Semitic Muslims from the Middle East, but a successful black man from America who has expressed similar views in the past may be a bridge too far.

The country reportedly blocked the entry of rapper Ye — known better as Kanye West — claiming it was “not conducive to the public good.”

The decision from the U.K.’s Home Office, along with threats from several corporate sponsors to withdraw, forced London’s three-day Wireless Festival to cancel its three-day event in July.

Even Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighed in on Ye’s planned appearance at the festival, The Sun reported.

“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears,” Starmer said. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe and secure.”

Starmer’s statement stands in stark contrast to the far-left leader’s refusal to address the violent crime epidemic spurred, in large part, by Muslim immigrants who have flooded into the country in recent years.

Starmer responded to the outrage over gang rapes and murders by mobilizing a standing police force, not to arrest the Muslim perpetrators but those speaking out against them at anti-immigration protests — and even on social media.

Ye, who has been a provocateur throughout his high-profile career, previously faced cancelation by corporate partners like shoemaker Adidas after a series of controversial remarks and posts that expressed support for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi movement.

“I like Hitler. … I’m not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler,” he said during a 2022 appearance on Alex Jones’s Infowars. “The Holocaust is not what happened — let’s look at the facts of that — and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.”

Kanye 'Ye' West: “I like Hitler. … I’m not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened, let’s look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.” pic.twitter.com/UwCu2ZJfid — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) December 1, 2022

Ye has alternately apologized and doubled down on his attention-seeking stunts. He also has been public in discussing his struggle with mental illness.

Last May, he released a song titled “Heil Hitler” on the 80th anniversary of V-E Day and marketed swastika T-shirts to promote it.

Ye has premiered the music video for his upcoming single “Heil Hitler.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/8l5fna2ces — AF Post (@AFpost) May 8, 2025

Melvin Benn, the managing director of concert organizer Festival Republic, called on the public to “forgive” the rapper for his “abhorrent” rhetoric while citing his own pro-Jewish bona fides, including personal ties to the 2023 Hamas massacre of thousands of Israelis.

“I lived on a kibbutz for many months in the 1970s that was attacked on October 7, am pro Jew and the Jewish state, while being equally committed to a Palestinian state,” Benn said in a statement.

“Having had a person in my life for the last 15 years who suffers from mental illness, I have witnessed many episodes of despicable behaviour [sic] that I have had to forgive and move on from,” he added.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.