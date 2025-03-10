Quantcast
Monday, March 10, 2025

BREAKING: Twitter/X Taken Offline by Coordinated Cyberattack, Musk Says

'Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Twitter FBI belly button
The Twitter Files reveals the 'FBI belly button' / IMAGE: @mtaibbi

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, was offline for much of Monday morning, leaving users without their usual dose of news, memes and other content.

According to X owner Elon Musk, his site is under cyberattack—a big one, too.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …” Musk said.

According to Newsweek, X has gone offline three times on Monday. The website was still having technical issues as of the publication of this article.

“Thousands of users have experienced issues logging onto the platform, with users mostly complaining of issues with the app at 57%,” Newsweek said, citing the outage tracker Downdetector.

The hacking group Dark Storm Team reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Newsweek reported that the group conducted a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which is when bots are used to overwhelm a site by flooding it with traffic.

If the attack was indeed carried out by Dark Storm Team, it might because of Musk and the Trump administration’s continued support of Israel and its war on the Palestinians. According to Newsweek, the Dark Storm Team was formed in 2023 with a pro-Palestinian focus.

“Last month, the group vowed in a post to unleash a wave of cyberattacks on the government websites of NATO countries, Israel, and nations supporting Israel,” Newsweek reported.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
