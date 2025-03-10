Quantcast
Monday, March 10, 2025

Blasphemous Tranny Sings about ‘God’s D**K’ at a Bernie Sanders Rally

'This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A transgender punk rocker was slammed after performing an anti-Christian song at the opening of a Bernie Sanders rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday.

Laura Jane Grace, guitarist and singer of the punk band Against Me!, shared the performance to social media after the event with many slamming the vulgar lyrics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Jane Grace (@laurajanegrace)

“Does your god have a big fat d**k? Cause it feels like he’s f**king me,” Grace sang during the Vermont senator’s event.

The roughly two minute song titled “Your God (God’s D**k)” continued its profanity throughout the whole song.

“Can he c** a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your a**? Does he chew c*** like bubblegum and give b******* like a vacuum?” the punk singer said in another line.

Conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck blasted the performance on X.

“This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil,” Starbuck wrote.

In a later post, he noted that there were children in attendance during the rally.

“Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane,” he continued. “[Bernie Sanders] is a lunatic and anti-Christian. Yes, this was at Bernie’s rally.”

Starbuck shared a clip where Sanders thanked the singer for the performance.

“They have backed themselves into a corner where they have to pretend to like this stuff whether they do or not,” one user wrote in response. “They are absolutely scared of their far left fringe turning on them.”

Grace previously performed at another Sanders event in 2020, according to the New York Post.

The song “Hanging Tree” was equally as controversial as it makes reference to burning crucifixes, automatic wеapons and white supremacy.

“God is good and God is great. Now get the f**k out of thе USA,” is said in the song.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: Twitter/X Taken Offline by Coordinated Cyberattack, Musk Says
Next article
Israeli Intel Says Netanyahu Policies Led to Hamas Oct 7 Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com