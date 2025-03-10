Blasphemous Tranny Sings about ‘God’s D**K’ at a Bernie Sanders Rally

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A transgender punk rocker was slammed after performing an anti-Christian song at the opening of a Bernie Sanders rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday.

Laura Jane Grace, guitarist and singer of the punk band Against Me!, shared the performance to social media after the event with many slamming the vulgar lyrics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Jane Grace (@laurajanegrace)

“Does your god have a big fat d**k? Cause it feels like he’s f**king me,” Grace sang during the Vermont senator’s event.

The roughly two minute song titled “Your God (God’s D**k)” continued its profanity throughout the whole song.

“Can he c** a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your a**? Does he chew c*** like bubblegum and give b******* like a vacuum?” the punk singer said in another line.

Conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck blasted the performance on X.

“This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil,” Starbuck wrote.

In a later post, he noted that there were children in attendance during the rally.

“Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane,” he continued. “[Bernie Sanders] is a lunatic and anti-Christian. Yes, this was at Bernie’s rally.”

Starbuck shared a clip where Sanders thanked the singer for the performance.

“They have backed themselves into a corner where they have to pretend to like this stuff whether they do or not,” one user wrote in response. “They are absolutely scared of their far left fringe turning on them.”

Grace previously performed at another Sanders event in 2020, according to the New York Post.

The song “Hanging Tree” was equally as controversial as it makes reference to burning crucifixes, automatic wеapons and white supremacy.

“God is good and God is great. Now get the f**k out of thе USA,” is said in the song.