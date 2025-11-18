Tuesday, November 18, 2025

BREAKING: Twitter, ChatGPT and Other Internet Platforms are Down Due to Cloudflare Outage

Cloudflare is a prominent internet hub providing network and security products for internet service providers...

(Headline USA) Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is deploying a fix for an issue that caused global outages for ChatGPT, social media platform X, transit infrastructure and other prominent internet services.

Cloudflare said on its status page earlier Tuesday that it identified an issue that was impacting multiple customers. There were reports of widespread 500 errors as well as Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing.

In the process of remediating the issue, Cloudflare said it had to temporarily disable certain services for United Kingdom users.

“We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,” the company wrote on its status page. “We are continuing to work towards restoring other services.”

Cloudflare is a prominent internet hub providing network and security products for internet service providers. Some cybersecurity experts have warned for years about the potentially ugly consequences of allowing a handful of big tech companies to underpin the online world’s plumbing.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

