Tuesday, March 25, 2025

BREAKING: Trump Declassifies Russiagate Records, Pardons Hunter’s Biz Partner

'He was a victim of a crime, as far as I’m concerned...'

Posted by Ken Silva
comey obama mueller
James Comey, Barack Obama and Robert Mueller / IMAGE: The Obama White House via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI called it Operation Crossfire Hurricane, while the wider public knew the scandal as “Russiagate.”

Either way, it was a politically motivated probe that dogged Donald Trump for nearly his entire first administration. In 2023, Special Counsel John Durham found that the FBI lacked sufficient basis for launching the operation in the first place.

And now, President Donald Trump is declassifying all the Russiagate records for the public to see—or at least almost all of them. As per Trump’s order, material proposed for redaction by the FBI on Jan. 17, 2021, as well as material sealed by a FISA court will remain secret.

“You probably won’t bother to [read the records],” Trump teased reporters, as he signed the order.

Also on Tuesday, Trump pardoned Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, who later cooperated with the government against Hunter.

“I think he was treated very unfairly,” Trump said before he signed the pardon. “He was a victim of a crime, as far as I’m concerned.”

Archer was convicted of securities fraud in 2018. A Trump aide told the president on Tuesday that the “tone and tenor” of the prosecution changed after Archer began to cooperate and serve as a witness against Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden’s son.

Archer’s conviction was overturned later in 2018, but the court of appeals in New York reinstated it in 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court later rejected Archer’s appeals to overturn the conviction.

“Congratulations, Devon,” Trump said after he signed the pardon document.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
