BREAKING: Trump Declassifies Russiagate Records, Pardons Hunter’s Biz Partner

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI called it Operation Crossfire Hurricane, while the wider public knew the scandal as “Russiagate.”

Either way, it was a politically motivated probe that dogged Donald Trump for nearly his entire first administration. In 2023, Special Counsel John Durham found that the FBI lacked sufficient basis for launching the operation in the first place.

And now, President Donald Trump is declassifying all the Russiagate records for the public to see—or at least almost all of them. As per Trump’s order, material proposed for redaction by the FBI on Jan. 17, 2021, as well as material sealed by a FISA court will remain secret.

OH MY GOD. Trump just declassified all of the Crossfire Hurricane documents. pic.twitter.com/Qxx56ZjYDQ — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) March 25, 2025

“You probably won’t bother to [read the records],” Trump teased reporters, as he signed the order.

Also on Tuesday, Trump pardoned Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, who later cooperated with the government against Hunter.

“I think he was treated very unfairly,” Trump said before he signed the pardon. “He was a victim of a crime, as far as I’m concerned.”

Archer was convicted of securities fraud in 2018. A Trump aide told the president on Tuesday that the “tone and tenor” of the prosecution changed after Archer began to cooperate and serve as a witness against Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden’s son.

Pardoning Devon Archer? Oh it’s about to get really spicy. pic.twitter.com/JFcYuq9n5o — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) March 25, 2025

Archer’s conviction was overturned later in 2018, but the court of appeals in New York reinstated it in 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court later rejected Archer’s appeals to overturn the conviction.

“Congratulations, Devon,” Trump said after he signed the pardon document.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.