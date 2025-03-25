Quantcast
Official Involved in Leaked War Chats Scandal Also Followed a Gay Porn Account

'Does Waltz’s apparent secret lust for black male make him susceptible to blackmail?'

Posted by Jose Nino
Rep. Mike Waltz (Screenshot/CSPAN)

(José Niño, Headline USA) If an embarrassing national security breach weren’t enough for National Security advisor Michael Waltz, a journalist has discovered that he apparently followed a homosexual adult content account. 

Mike Waltz’s official X (formerly Twitter) account @michaelgwaltz was found to be following an adult content account named “Big D**k Bottom” with a handle “@slim_sexy_trey.” Journalist Dan Cohen posted screenshots on X showing this connection.

Cohen raised questions about whether Waltz’s apparent interest in this content could make him susceptible to blackmail. He stated, “The question must be asked: Does Waltz’s apparent secret lust for black male make him susceptible to blackmail?”

Conservative social media personality Pericles Abbasi noted that “It appears Mike Waltz has just unfollowed Big D**k Bottom” and the adult content creator went private. 

This controversy is tied to Waltz’s accidental inclusion of Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a sensitive group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal. 

The group chat is titled “Houthi PC small group” and contained discussions about imminent U.S. military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen with several prominent Trump administration officials such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and other senior officials.

Goldberg confirmed the chat’s legitimacy when the strikes occurred as described in the messages. He asserted that the chat contained sensitive information, including “weapon systems and packages and timing and weather in Yemen and all kinds of information about sequencing of particular events.” 

Hegseth firmly denied discussions about sensitive war plans in this chat, “Nobody was texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that.”

The Defense Secretary then launched a personal attack on Goldberg, calling him a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes”. Hegseth accused Goldberg of dealing in “nonsense” and referenced past controversial reporting by Goldberg.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday addressing worldwide threats Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia-D, described the leak as “sloppy, careless, incompetent behavior.” He also declared, “Signal fiasco is not a one off. It is, unfortunately, a pattern we’re seeing too often repeated. 

In conclusion, he believes “these actions make America less safe.”

Waltz’s future is up in the air. However, President Donald Trump has initially come to Waltz’s defense. 

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Garrett Haake reported that Trump “still has confidence” in Waltz. 

Haake added that Trump “told me he believes the story is essentially a non-issue, and that Goldberg’s presence on the chat had ‘no impact at all.’  The attacks, he continued, were ‘perfectly successful.’”

Similarly, the White House has publicly manifested support for Waltz. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced, “As President Trump said, the attacks on the Houthis have been highly successful and effective. President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including national security adviser Mike Waltz.”

New information surfacing from social media sleuth “The Researcher”  points to Alex Wong, Deputy National Security Advisor, being the leaker.  

Wong has been a fixture of the neoconservative political establishment. He served as Iraq rule of law advisor for the U.S. Department of State (2007-2009), foreign policy advisor and general counsel to U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (2017-2021).

Curiously, Wong also worked as an attorney at Covington & Burling, a Washington, D.C.-based international law firm that the Trump administration stripped of security clearances for its prior legal representation of Special Counsel Jack Smith. 

Waltz recently tasked Wong with setting up a “tiger team” to coordinate U.S. action against the Houthis. As part of the chat group, Wong was involved in discussions about planning military actions against Houthi fighters in Yemen.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

