BREAKING: Judge Makes Key Decisions in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Utah’s 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf ruled Monday that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is allowed to wear civilian clothes when going to his pretrial court hearings, but that he must remain in restraints.

Judge Graf also ordered that the media isn’t allowed to photograph Robinson in those restraints while he’s entering, exiting or standing in the courtroom.

Robinson’s attorneys had been seeking to have Robinson appear in court in regular street clothes instead of jail attire—both to maintain his presumption of innocence and to avoid prejudicing a future jury. The prosecution opposed that request for reasons that are unclear, as they were able to file their arguments in secret because their filing purportedly contains “secure information that might endanger personal and public safety if disclosed.”

A secret hearing was held Friday over the matter, with Judge Graf returning with his decisions on Monday.

“Mr. Robinson sits before court with presumption of innocence … This court finds that his right to presumption of innocence outweighs minimal [security] risks. He shall appear in civilian clothing,” Graf said before turning to the issue of restraings.

Judge Graf noted that Robinson has no criminal history, nor has he been hit with any infractions while in jail. But the charge against him, murder, is “serious” and carries the death penalty, the judge said. Therefore, he must remain in shackles for public safety, the judge ruled.

However, Judge Graf expressed concerns that pictures of Robinson in shackles could prejudice a jury. With that in mind, he prohibited media in the courtroom from recording the restraints.

“Restricting the recording of restraints strikes the balance between right to fair proceeding and right to transparency,” he said.

Meanwhile, a pretrial hearing that was set for Thursday has been delayed until Jan. 16. Judge Graf said the parties need more time for discovery, to decide whether future pretrial hearings should be held in person, and for him to decide whether cameras will be permitted.

Robinson has yet to enter a plea.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

