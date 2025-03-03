BREAKING: Alleged Trump Shooter’s Parents Are No Longer Licensed as Professional Counselors

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The parents of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks are no longer licensed professional counselors in Pennsylvania, according to the state’s records.

Matthew Brian Crooks and Mary Elizabeth Crooks both received their professional counseling licenses in March 2002, and have been renewing them ever since—until now. The expiration date for both parents to renew their licenses was Friday. Now, their status is listed as expired on the Pennsylvania Licensing Verification Service’s registry.

BREAKING: The parents of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks are seemingly no longer licensed in Pennsylvania as professional counselors.

The Crooks parents have been tight-lipped about their son’s alleged July 13 crimes.

Citing the parents’ neighbors, the New York Post reported last week that they only leave the house at 3 a.m. to buy groceries.

“We never see them,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified reportedly told The Post. “They come out to do their grocery shopping at 3 am. It’s eerie. But it frightened me to death at the time. I thought, how could they not know what their son was up to in that house?”

Last August, it was revealed that Matthew and Mary hired the Pittsburgh-based Quinn Logue, which reportedly describes itself as trial attorneys who specialize in both criminal defense and civil suits, including wrongful death and personal injury.

“The FBI still very much has questions about how much they knew and how he slipped through the net,” an unnamed family member told the Daily Mail last year. The family member also reportedly revealed that the father is a gun enthusiast who has sold firearms to relatives in the past.

Crooks’s father reportedly owned the gun used to wound Trump, kill a firefighter, and hospitalize at least two others.

Crooks reportedly told his dad that he was taking the AR-15 to the gun range, but instead went to the Butler rally.

After the shooting, Matthew Crooks told law enforcement that his son’s mental health began to decline soon after he graduated community college.

“Crooks’ father explained that within the last year, he observed several instances of his son dancing in his bedroom throughout the night,” states a Pennsylvania State Police report, a small excerpt of which was included in the Task Force’s final report.

“He would occasionally see Crooks talking to himself with his hands moving, which he expressed as uncommon and had become more prevalent after he had finished his last semester at Community College.”

The FBI also investigated whether Crooks used his parents’ house to make the purported explosives found in his vehicle. Local sniper Ben Shaffer, who was involved in the security at the Trump shooting, said at a press conference last year that the explosives were “possibly” made at the Crooks household, where the gunman lived.

The FBI later said that the bomb-making materials found in Thomas’s bedroom weren’t odorous, and therefore the parents probably wouldn’t have smelled them, according to the House Task Force final report.

A grand jury was opened in the Western District of Pennsylvania, but no charges have been filed.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.