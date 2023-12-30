9-Yr-Old Boy Roasts Nikki Haley: ‘You’re the New John Kerry’

(Headline USA) GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was roasted during a campaign stop in New Hampshire Thursday by a 9-year-old boy who called her the “new John Kerry” due to her politically calculated waffling over former President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported.

While speaking to voters in North Conway, New Hampshire, Haley fielded a question from the young boy, who identified himself as “Adam.”

“Chris Christie thinks you’re a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue—and, honestly, I agree with him,” the boy told Haley. “You’re basically the new John Kerry … if you remember Kerry from 2004.”

As the crowd laughed, the boy added, “How can you change your opinion like that in just eight years, and will you pardon Donald Trump?”

Both Haley and Christie were early supporters of Trump and were given roles in his administration: Christie as the head of his transition team, and Haley as his ambassador to the United Nation.

However, both of the former governors have since soured on the GOP frontrunner and have become vocal critics, in addition to primary rivals.

Haley appeared shocked by the boy’s precocious question but—in true Southern form—claimed she was “very proud” of him for asking it.

“The first thing I will tell you is, is politics is about distraction,” she replied.

“I told you that I agreed with a lot of his policies,” she continued. “But do I think he’s the right president to go forward? No. We can’t handle the chaos anymore.”

She also took issue with the young boy’s characterization of her, claiming she is “no John Kerry” and insisting that she has not flip-flopped on her support of the former president.

“What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country,” she said.

Haley went on to address Christie directly saying, “He’s obsessed with Trump. He sleeps, eats and breathes it, every day. I’m thinking bigger than that. If we do that, we’re no different than Trump.”

The awkward campaign moment came shortly after Haley fumbled another question from a New Hampshire voter about the Civil War.

The voter asked her what caused the Civil War, to which she replied that it was “about the freedoms of every individual.”

During the same campaign stop as the “John Kerry” question, Haley walked back her response, saying “Of course the Civil War was about slavery.”