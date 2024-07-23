Quantcast
Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Born to Be Woke? Harley Davidson Caught Pushing DEI, LGBT Agendas

'They’ve gone totally woke...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is the latest American company accused of allegedly pushing leftist-led initiatives, including radical gender ideology and Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity, infamously known as “DEI.”

The allegations stem from an investigation published Tuesday by podcast host Robby Starbuck, the man behind similar exposés on John Deere and Tractor Supply. 

In a 9-minute-long video, Starbuck delved into evidence showing how Harley-Davidson forced employees to take “ally” training and segregated them based on race and gender, among other actions.

“They’ve gone totally woke,” Starbuck tweeted. Harley-Davidson did not immediately return Headline USA’s request for comment and an email to CEO Jochen Zeitz bounced back.

While Harley-Davidson boasts of striving for “an inclusive and diverse workforce” and establishing a “path toward net-zero carbon emissions” on its website, it makes no mention of some of the acts exposed by Starbuck. 

According to the conservative host, Harley-Davidson forced all its 1,800 employees to undergo training on how to become LGBTQ+ allies. 

The company also funded what Starbuck described as “an all ages pride event that featured a ‘rage room’ next to drag queen story time.” 

Harley-Davidson is also a founding member of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, which opposed a law barring sex changes for children. It also dubbed February and March as “Months of Inclusion.” 

Harley Davison’s promotion of leftist agendas also extends to racial issues. Starbuck found that the company allegedly dispatched several white male employees to a “White Male ONLY woke diversity training program.” 

As if that were not enough, the motorcycle manufacturer celebrated when its legal department took a 21-day racial equity and literacy challenge that included reading the Black Lives Matter “Black Panthers, White Lies” speech and “Case for Reparations” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. 

Starbuck’s allegations follow his reports against John Deere and Tractor Supply, which prompted both companies to pledge to revamp their policies to no longer support radical leftist ideologies. 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner.
