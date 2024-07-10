Quantcast
Tuesday, July 9, 2024

John Deere Is Latest ‘Red’ Company Exposed for Wokeness

'They’ve gone woke...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) American manufacturing giant John Deere has been exposed for reportedly promoting leftist ideology, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and radical gender theory.

Podcast host and producer Robby Starbuck, who has exposed companies for promoting leftist ideologies, has turned his attention to John Deere. Previously, he had exposed Tractor Supply for endorsing gender change therapy for children, among other ideas. 

John Deere, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery and outdoor equipment, has traditionally been adored by outdoorsmen and has a history of donating to Republicans. However, the company has been quietly aligning itself with leftist ideology, Starbuck suggested in an eight-minute video.

Starbuck reported how John Deere endorsed DEI, allegedly hosted Pride-related events for children, provided training on gender and preferred pronouns and has seen leftist billionaire Bill Gates become its largest shareholder.

“@JohnDeere has been one of the most beloved brands by conservative farmers but recently on CEO John May’s watch, they’ve gone woke,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter. 

John Deere’s website features a “Diversity Equity & Inclusion” page that echoes rhetoric commonly used by the left. 

“We believe by strengthening the diversity of our workforce, we can give everyone their chance to leap forward,” the page read. “That’s why we celebrate diversity, champion equity, and promote inclusiveness so every employee can make the greatest impact as their true self.”

The site also reveals that John Deere funds segregated organizations for disabled, Asian, Black, Hispanic (referred to as “Latine,” an alternative to Latinx), women, Native or Indigenous and LGBTQ employees. 

According to Starbuck, John Deere hosted a “Little Pride Run” for children as young as three. Starbuck argued that teaching sex to children, regardless of gender, is “weird” and “creepy.” Non-woke groups like Gays Against Groomers have also criticized such events. 

Additionally, Starbuck accused John Deere of conducting a “gingerbread” training session, where Spanish-speaking employees were trained on “biological sex” and “gender identity,” according to a photo he shared. 

Starbuck suggested that much of John Deere’s leftist initiatives appear on LinkedIn, seemingly to avoid direct criticism. 

In one post, John Deere emphasized the importance of listening, understanding and accepting to “be more open,” accompanied by a photo featuring a pride flag. 

Starbuck’s accusations come after widespread condemnation forced Tractor Supply to abolish DEI roles and retreat from its leftist campaigns. DEI has been criticized as a leftist tactic to discriminate against specific classes while appearing more diverse.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
