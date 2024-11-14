Quantcast
Thursday, November 14, 2024

Book: Secret Service Agent Fantasized about Having Sex in Michelle Obama’s Bathroom

'We should have sex in Michelle's bathroom, like a mile-high club...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama / IMAGE: When We All Vote

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The ex-girlfriend of a former Secret Service agent on Obama’s security detail has written an autobiography—revealing that the agent breached numerous security protocols while trying to impress her.

Koryeah Dwanyen’s book, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma, said she met the agent while she was vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard in 2022. The agent, who was working at Barack and Michelle Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard property, is only identified as “Dale.”

The agent told Dwanyen he was divorced, but she later found out he was still married, according to an ABC News book review, published Wednesday.

The Secret Service agent eventually invited her to the Obamas’ beachfront property in Hawaii in 2022 while they were away, ABC reported.

“No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,” the agent is quoted saying.

“We should have sex in Michelle’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” the agent purportedly said.

ABC also reported that the agent sent her “several photos” of the house a week earlier, and suggested a tour, according to the book, which was published Oct. 28.

The agent’s behavior finally prompted Dwanyen to contact the Secret Service. One of her friends had told her that she was a “walking national security risk.”

Dwanyen told ABC News the agent shared sensitive information about multiple protectees, ranging from information about background on Mike Pence — whom the agent had been assigned to during his vice presidency under Trump — to the Obamas.

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” Dwanyen reportedly said. “Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian.”

Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s chief of communications, told ABC News that the agent identified in Dwanyen’s book was investigated and fired.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” Guglielmi reportedly said.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated,” he said.

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for,” he added.

The agent didn’t respond to ABC’s requests for comment.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold, Silver, and Laughs: Mike Maharrey Answers Your Precious Metals and Fun Questions!
Next article
Top Fed Official Insists on Independence, Despite Seeing Donations Break 91% for Dems

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com