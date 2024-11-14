Book: Secret Service Agent Fantasized about Having Sex in Michelle Obama’s Bathroom

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The ex-girlfriend of a former Secret Service agent on Obama’s security detail has written an autobiography—revealing that the agent breached numerous security protocols while trying to impress her.

Koryeah Dwanyen’s book, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma, said she met the agent while she was vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard in 2022. The agent, who was working at Barack and Michelle Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard property, is only identified as “Dale.”

The agent told Dwanyen he was divorced, but she later found out he was still married, according to an ABC News book review, published Wednesday.

The Secret Service agent eventually invited her to the Obamas’ beachfront property in Hawaii in 2022 while they were away, ABC reported.

“No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,” the agent is quoted saying.

“We should have sex in Michelle’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” the agent purportedly said.

ABC also reported that the agent sent her “several photos” of the house a week earlier, and suggested a tour, according to the book, which was published Oct. 28.

The agent’s behavior finally prompted Dwanyen to contact the Secret Service. One of her friends had told her that she was a “walking national security risk.”

Dwanyen told ABC News the agent shared sensitive information about multiple protectees, ranging from information about background on Mike Pence — whom the agent had been assigned to during his vice presidency under Trump — to the Obamas.

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” Dwanyen reportedly said. “Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian.”

Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s chief of communications, told ABC News that the agent identified in Dwanyen’s book was investigated and fired.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” Guglielmi reportedly said.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated,” he said.

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for,” he added.

The agent didn’t respond to ABC’s requests for comment.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.