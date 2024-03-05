Quantcast
Tuesday, March 5, 2024

War of the ‘Whistleblowers’: Tony Bobulinski Sues Cassidy Hutchinson for Libel

'In the shadows of the bleachers ... I saw Mark hand Tony what appeared to be a folded sheet of paper or a small envelope...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Cassidy Hutchinson
Cassidy Hutchinson / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden business partner, is suing former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her allegations that he secretly conspired with the Trump administration while going public to expose the Biden family’s corruption, the New York Post reported.

Bobulinski, who recently testified in the House impeachment hearing against President Joe Biden, appeared in a notorious 2017 email chain on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, in which they discussed a deal with Chinese energy firm CEFC that would include a 10% cut “for the big guy.”

In addition to vouching for the validity of the laptop email, Bobulinski confirmed what many already suspected: that the “big guy” was, in fact, Joe Biden.

His lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in Georgia, accused Hutchinson, who was House Democrats’ star witness in the partisan Jan. 6 committee hearings, of defamation for suggesting that he engaged in potentially illicit dealings with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson made the claims in her memoir Enough, published last September. The self-aggrandizing yarn heralded her own decision to “bravely c[o]me forward to become the pivotal witness in the House January 6 investigations, as her testimony transfixed and stunned the nation,” while suggesting that Bobulinki did so only for greed.

“In the shadows of the bleachers, I observed Mark and Tony Bobulinski’s interaction through a gap in the vehicles,” Hutchinson wrote.

“When they said their goodbyes, I saw Mark hand Tony what appeared to be a folded sheet of paper or a small envelope,” she continued. “Mark walked toward me, staring at the ground. He was silent for several moments as we made out way back to the staff holding area.”

According to Bobulinski, though, the book is not a testimonial of Hutchinson’s bravery, but a demonstration of her “malicious conduct.”

His lawsuit said Hutchinson had “cashed in” on her time in the Trump White House, helping validate the J6 committee’s false narrative by “lying about a meeting between Mr. Bobulinski and Mark Meadows, dishonestly portraying it to be unethical and, possibly, illegal.”

Bobulinski is on the record saying that he is willing to forgo any payout if Hutchinson agrees to donate 20% of her book’s proceeds to a children’s hospital of her choice.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
