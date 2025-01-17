Black Marine Pleads Guilty to Threatening Mass Shooting against ‘Privileged White People’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A mentally ill black U.S. Marine who allegedly plotted a mass shooting against “privileged white people” has pled guilty to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Joshua Cobb, 24, of Trenton, New Jersey, was arrested last year for a post he made in December 2022, when he said he was planning a mass shooting against white people. He said at the time that he’d carry out his attack in 2023.

“The reason i specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can,” Cobb allegedly said at the time.

“It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey, I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race.”

Cobb joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2023 and began basic training in June 2023. Around that time, he continued to make violent social media posts, including ones suggesting that he’s a psychopath—such as when he posted about killing cats last May.

“My favorite weapon to kill them with is my crossbow. I use broadhead tips and send it straight to through their brains,” Cobb said. “Last cat I got hit him/her right in the eye and that shit was on the floor. Very bloody scene and I loved it. I dont take pictures with my phone but the images remain in my brain.”

Cobb also disclosed that he likely has schizophrenia, posting that many in his family have been diagnosed with the mental illness.

The FBI interviewed Cobb about his violent posts in April. Cobb admitted to his anti-white fantasies, and provided more information about the attack he plotted.

“There was one grocery store, pretty sure it was Aldi’s, it was in Robbinsville which is a very nice place in Jersey… Same thing as Payton [Gendron] did, just pop out type deal,” he said, referencing the Buffalo mass shooter.

Cobb also reportedly told the FBI he was a fan of Gendron—a white supremacist—as well as Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz.

When the FBI informed Cobb that agents were seizing his phone after the interview, Cobb reportedly became irate, telling them, “these are the things that make someone want to do the things we talked about.”

Cobb faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

Cobb has also been discharged from the Marines.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.