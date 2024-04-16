Bill Maher Admits Abortion Is Murder, Then Justifies It

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher recently admitted that abortion is murder while also justifying it by using the “overpopulation” argument to win back his shocked and speechless audience.

Maher made his remarks on Apr. 12, 2024, when he spoke with British columnist Gillian Tett and journalist Piers Morgan about the murder of unborn children.

Bill Maher openly admits the Left's real position on abortion: "They think it's murder. And it kind of is. And I'm just okay with that. I am. There's 8 billion people in the world. I'm sorry, we won't miss you. That's my position on that." pic.twitter.com/ZCV5SwUZu1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 13, 2024

“None of you believe it’s murder. You know, that’s why I don’t understand the 15-week thing or the — Trump’s plan [to] leave it to the states. You mean, so killing babies is okay in some states?” Maher said.

He then continued by saying that he respects absolutists on the pro-life side while also saying the quiet part out loud.

“Like, I can respect the absolutist position. I really can. I scold the left when they say, ‘Oh, you know what? They just hate women. People who aren’t… pro-choice.’ They don’t hate women. [Leftists] just made that up. They think it’s murder, and it kind of is,” he said.

To win back his audience, Maher tried to justify abortion by using one of the eugenicist arguments — the overpopulation of the planet.

“I’m just okay with that. I am. I mean there are 8 billion people in the world. I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on that,” he said.

Pro-life activist Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, responded to Maher’s comments.

“This is THE question around abortion — do all humans have equal rights & value or don’t they? If you are pro-choice, you should be man enough to admit abortion is murder. At least @billmaher is an honest pro-abortionist and isn’t willing to deny science to justify his belief,” she said.

This is THE question around abortion – do all humans have equal rights & value or don’t they? If you are pro-choice, you should be man enough to admit abortion is murder. At least @billmaher is a honest pro-abortionist and isn’t willing to deny science to justify his belief. https://t.co/NTh1n0VZ8H — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) April 14, 2024

Legal scholar Robert P. George, the sixth McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University, also shared his thoughts regarding Maher’s recent remarks.

“Extraordinary candor. Shocking and indeed chilling,” he said.