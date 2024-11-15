Quantcast
Friday, November 15, 2024

Seattle Finally Starts Throwing Misdemeanor Offenders in Jail after Four Years

'We’ve had people tell us, "You can’t arrest me for that." Well, that was true but now we can. We’re hoping to get a little bit of accountability back...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Jail
Jail / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USASeattle finally started putting shoplifters, vandals, and other petty criminals in jail after letting suspects accused of lower-level crimes walk free for the past four years.

Law enforcement in Seattle had been prevented from booking low-level criminals into the King County Jail because of pandemic era restrictions that slashed the prison’s capacity.

After the pandemic ended, the county jail cited staffing issues for the ongoing restrictions.

The result, according to Deputy Chief Eric Barden, was that people began to commit crimes knowing they would just be let off.

“We’ve had people tell us, ‘You can’t arrest me for that.’ Well, that was true but now we can. We’re hoping to get a little bit of accountability back,” he told the Seattle Times.

King County Jail finally agreed to drop its restrictions and open up additional beds for misdemeanor offenders in a deal with Seattle officials.

Since then, 70 of the 135 beds the jail designated for misdemeanors have been used on a daily basis.

The city’s public defenders fought against the decision to lock up lower-level offenders again, arguing that doing so would hurt the city’s poor and homeless populations.

“Lifting jail booking restrictions puts people who are presumed innocent in jail for unproven allegations involving nonviolent misdemeanors that may never even be charged,” Matt Sanders, the interim director of King County’s Department of Public Defense, said in a statement. “Studies have repeatedly shown that this undermines rather than improves public safety and increases the likelihood of someone committing an offense in the future.”

City residents, however, had been complaining about Seattle’s lax law enforcement for the past four years.

According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, business owners whose property was vandalized or robbed would call 911, only for an officer to show up, detain the offender, and then explain to the business owner that the offender wouldn’t be arrested.

Now, Seattle law enforcement will be able to do their jobs and protect the city’s residents quickly and efficiently, Barden explained.

“We’re not running around looking to throw people in jail—that’s not our deal either. We’re just trying to provide the most efficient public safety to the citizens of Seattle that we can,” Barden said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Big Pharma Stocks Crumble After Trump Taps RFK Jr. as HHS Boss
Next article
Biden DOJ’s Anti-White Racism Exposed in Ex-Prosecutor’s Civil Rights Lawsuit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com