Saturday, August 23, 2025

Biden’s Top Adviser Only Met Him Twice in Two Years

'Special Counsel Robert Hur probably spent more time with President Biden than Mr. Sams did...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden shares a laugh with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when Biden made a surprise appearance during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of Joe Biden’s top spokesmen confessed Thursday that he only interacted with the former president twice in two years of service.

Ian Sams, a special assistant to Biden and senior adviser in the White House Counsel’s Office, made the remarks during a deposition with the House Oversight Committee, according to Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

“This was a huge interview today, and I think it contradicts everything that the former Biden people are saying with respect to the president’s mental fitness,” Comer told reporters.

Sams’s admission that he only saw Biden face-to-face twice was striking, given that Sams was one of Biden’s most vocal defenders when his mental acuity came under scrutiny from 2023 through 2025.

His defenses of Biden were frequently quoted, though often criticized, by outlets like Headline USA.

As reported by the New York Post, Comer said Sams also admitted to meeting Biden once virtually and speaking with him once on the phone.

In a lengthy statement, Comer accused Sams of misleading the public during his time at the White House.

“Ian Sams frequently spoke publicly and with apparent authority about President Biden’s mental fitness and state of mind. However, Mr. Sams admitted he had very limited interaction with the President—identifying only two in-person meetings, one virtual meeting, and one phone call. In fact, Special Counsel Robert Hur probably spent more time with President Biden than Mr. Sams did,” Comer wrote.

“Rather than drawing conclusions from firsthand experience, Mr. Sams received much of his direction from the White House Counsel and Biden’s inner circle. Mr. Sams repeatedly made broad public claims about the President’s cognitive condition, but he was not in a position to make these claims based on such limited contact,” he added.

